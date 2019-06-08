The Luxury Collection Opens Its First Hotel in the English Countryside
WHY IT RATES: The historic 18th-century manor house becomes a boutique luxury hotel, offering all the delights of the English countryside within easy reach of London.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
On June 4, 2019, The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International Inc., announced the opening of The Langley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire.
Located just outside of London in the heart of Buckinghamshire's vast Langley Park, The Langley offers 41 sumptuous bedrooms throughout two buildings — the grand and historic former hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough and the adjacent Grade II-listed 18th century Brew House. Following an extensive six-year, multi-million pound renovation, the property opened as a hotel for the very first time.
"Buckinghamshire is a picturesque county full of rolling green hills and stunning gardens, grand castles, and quaint towns with rich history," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "The Langley is yet another stunning example of The Luxury Collection's commitment to restoring historic icons across the globe, and our guests will deeply connect with our first hotel in this remarkable destination respite just outside the buzzing city of London."
Built between 1756 and 1760, the main Langley Park House is a grand Palladian mansion situated within iconic Lancelot 'Capability' Brown-designed gardens. The refurbishment has allowed the historic, original features of the building to shine through, reflecting the spectacular natural setting of Langley Park alongside the refined elegance and grandeur of its distinctive British heritage.
The mansion house is home to The Langley's most opulent accommodations, including the vast and exclusive Duke of Marlborough Suite. The three-bedroom suite is set around a unique octagonal central room, with unparalleled views of the park and its lake. The second floor of the main house offers quirky and cozy rooms with beautiful views through historic round windows.
The Brew House provides refined and comfortable residential rooms and suites, reflecting the building's storied history. Located adjacent to the Main House, the Brew House has acted as a stable, clock tower and brewery over the centuries. Guests today can see the historic spaces where previous owners concocted their local beers, sensitively restored and showcased as part of the building design.
"The restoration of The Langley has been an incredible process involving large teams of experts painstakingly regenerating this magnificent historic building to its former glory," said Khalid Affara, developer of the hotel. "The whole estate is steeped in such rich history and heritage, so we are thrilled to finally open the doors to a truly unique property that successfully celebrates The Langley's past whilst offering contemporary luxury and design alongside outstanding dining and cutting-edge spa and gym facilities."
An Idyllic Countryside Retreat
The Langley Spa is a 1,600 square-meter wellness hub, offering advanced and results-driven treatments in partnership with Sisley. The spa combines striking design elements with world-class facilities, including a private VIP suite, vitality pools, hammams, juniper-wood sauna with pink Himalayan salt walls, amethyst steam room and 16-metre marble-lined indoor swimming pool.
There are also a number of relaxation spaces—including one designated for women—plus a dedicated manicure and pedicure studio, hair salon, and Spa Lounge, which serves delicious and nourishing dishes, spa snacks and vibrant cold-pressed juices. The wellness experience continues in nature, with a beautiful outdoor swimming pool beside the banks of Langley Lake.
Boasting world-class training systems and equipment, the gym has been developed in partnership with renowned fitness guru Matt Roberts, offering bespoke one-on-one personal training using custom-made equipment and utilizing the estate's extensive grounds. Further specialist offerings include comprehensive health diagnostics offering 3D-printed figurines to illustrate bodily progression in unparalleled detail.
Epicurean Experiences
Destination restaurant Cedar offers fresh, indigenous flavors and delightful dishes, using seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients. Dishes are cooked simply, designed for sharing in a relaxed, bright and informal dining atmosphere. The neighboring Drawing Room offers indulgent afternoon teas and light bites, whilst Churchill Bar serves complex and delicious cocktails plus a vast collection of cigars and cognacs. An extensive wrap-around terrace allows for al fresco dining with panoramic lake views.
The spectacular Winter Garden, added to the main house in 1894, has been restored to offer a unique space for weddings and events, with private terrace area and breath-taking views of the estate and lake beyond. Six further venues create a total of 3,336 square feet of meetings and events spaces, with capacities ranging from six to 120.
The Langley offers a wide array of facilities and activities for guests to enjoy. Outdoor enthusiasts can borrow wellington boots and set out to explore the wider estate. Clay pigeon shooting, horseback riding, croquet and more are just a few of the country pursuits available. For those who prefer the great indoors, the main house offers a private film screening room for up to six guests, a guest kitchen for cooking classes and a vast array of spa journeys to while away the hours.
SOURCE: Marriott International press release.
