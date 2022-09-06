The New Waldorf Astoria Cancun To Open This November
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 06, 2022
The brand-new Waldorf Astoria Cancun Resort is coming to the Mexican Caribbean’s premier beachfront destination of Cancun this fall, with a confirmed opening date of November 1, 2022. The Hilton-owned, ultra-luxury hotel brand’s only other Mexican property is located on the country’s opposite coast, in Los Cabos.
Nestled beside a lush mangrove nature preserve, the Waldorf Astoria Cancun Resort will be a secluded sanctuary on 100 acres of pristine shoreline, situated about 20 minutes south of Cancun’s bustling Hotel Zone.
The resort will offer 173 guest rooms and suites, with each one featuring incredible ocean views, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies that come complete with private plunge pools.
The Waldorf Astoria Cancun will also boast three sparkling swimming pools, featuring poolside service, with a family pool and dedicated adults-only pool available. Cool off in the stunning infinity pool overlooking the brilliant turquoise sea or spend time sunbathing on the expansive pool deck. Guests can also opt to unwind on the resort’s private wind-sand beach, enjoy a cocktail in a private cabana or participate in outdoor activities like beach volleyball.
The resort will also boast a spacious spa, with eight indoor and 13 outdoor treatment rooms, a salon, sauna, steam room, ice fountain and relaxation pool. The locally-inspired, signature spa menu will integrate traditional Mexican healing modalities and services will be performed using rejuvenating native ingredients.
The new five-star, all-inclusive Hilton Cancun resort is also located conveniently close by, and Waldorf Astoria will enjoy full access privileges to its sister property’s several eateries, swimming pools and splash waterpark. Although Hilton has largely adopted the all-inclusive model in its Mexican Caribbean expansion plans, the Waldorf Astoria Cancun will not be all-inclusive.
“At Waldorf Astoria Cancun, travelers have the rare opportunity to experience a treasured beauty that uniquely captures the essence of this special destination within every exquisite detail of our environment," George Stanfield, managing director at the Waldorf Astoria Cancun and Hilton Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, told Travel + Leisure last month.
