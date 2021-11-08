The Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, Celebrates Opening
Hotel & Resort Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts Lacey Pfalz November 08, 2021
The Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, celebrated its opening today, November 8, as the fifth all-inclusive resort by Hilton.
The newest resort in Riviera Maya is located near a mangrove nature preserve and offers a more secluded beachfront for a modern all-inclusive vacation experience.
Featuring 715 guest rooms and suites with sea views, the choice of king beds or dual queen beds, as well as swim-up patios, private kitchens, larger living and dining spaces, oceanfront suites provide an array of accommodations for families, friends and loved ones to gather in spaces that work for them.
The all-inclusive resort also offers twelve different dining experiences, from Maxal, where guests can enjoy Mexican flavors and traditional dishes, to La Luce Restaurant serving Mediterranean fare and Sunan, which serves Southeast Asian dishes.
Beyond the typical resort experience, Hilton Cancun offers free entertainment and activities each day. With a family pool and an adults-only pool, a childrens and teen club, as well as a hotel amphitheatre, both adults and children can enjoy a breadth of free activities all day long.
The resort also features over 68,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event spaces, from ballrooms to meeting rooms to outdoor lawns and terraces. The events team can also provide group events with excursions, private dining and entertainment.
“As we continue to grow our all-inclusive portfolio, the trusted standard of quality and reassurance our Hilton brands offer is now more relevant than ever,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer. “We know there is a tremendous amount of pent-up travel demand, particularly to top leisure destinations. Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort is perfectly poised to welcome guests with our world-renowned friendly and reliable hospitality coupled with an exceptional all-inclusive stay experience, featuring unique dining, upscale accommodations and an abundance of on-property activities and entertainment – an ideal representation of our incredible brand offerings in this trending all-inclusive space.”
For more information or to book a stay, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more information on Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS