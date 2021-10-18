Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Mon October 18 2021

The Rise in Contactless Amenities

Lacey Pfalz October 18, 2021

Hoshinoya Fuji
The view of Mount Fuji from a private terrace at Hoshinoya Fuji. (photo via Hoshino Resorts)

Hotels across the globe have adapted the way they do everything because of the pandemic, from how they clean the rooms to the entire check-in and check-out process.

The way guests can order, receive and enjoy hotel amenities has also changed.

Gone are the days when face-to-face communication was the primary method of ordering and receiving amenities.

While this may seem clinical and cold for a potential guest staying at a hotel or resort during the pandemic, it simply presents a different reality to how hospitality can be practiced. Hospitality is defined by great service, attention and friendliness, all of which can be achieved through contactless means.

It’s safe to say that contactless amenities are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, some resorts and hotels across the globe are making their contactless amenities even more special and unique as a draw-point for potential guests.

Hyatt Centric SouthPark's Lobby, with its plant adoption display on the left.
Hyatt Centric SouthPark's Lobby, with its plant adoption display on the left. (photo via Hyatt)

The Hyatt Centric SouthPark in Charlotte, North Carolina has a plant adoption program to bring a bit of fresh air to any guest room; guests can choose a succulent from a display in the lobby, name them and place them in their room to give them a boost of fresh air while sleeping.

The Spectator Hotel in Charleston, for instance, has created a contactless shopping experience with two local boutiques. Pre-arrival, guests can connect with an in-store stylist who will then put together a vacation wardrobe that the guest’s personal butler will steam, press and hang in their closet for the guest to use upon arrival.

The Inns of Aurora in New York has taken the contactless amenities in a different direction, offering everything from hiking boots to binoculars, telescopes, stargazing guides and yoga kits for guests to enjoy both in and out of their rooms and to help foster mindfulness.

For more serenity and peace of mind, some hotels and resorts are offering contactless spa treatments.

The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort recently installed an entire collection of contactless wellness treatments like salt float bath therapy, electric cryotherapy, halotherapy and much more, while the Palms Resort Turks & Caicos offers two Fit Body Wraps that can be great alternatives to traditional sauna or steam rooms.

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort's new VEMI treatment.
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort's new VEMI treatment. (photo via Carillon Miami Wellness Resort)

Other hotels are taking the term “contactless” to the extreme – but in a good way.

While contactless check-ins, check-outs, as well as keyless entry, are becoming the norms, Hoshino Resorts, a Japanese hospitality brand with over thirty properties around the world, will soon adopt a smartphone program that lets guests know how many individuals are in any of the hotel’s public spaces, making sure that they’ll be able to physically distance with ease.

Gone are the days when you have to visit a certain restaurant, pool area or spa to see how crowded it is.

In a similar vein, the InterContinental New York Barclay has created a virtual valet named Perle, which can complete requests for guests such as delivering extra pillows or linens and helping guests check-out virtually.

Whichever way a hotel or resort decides to capitalize on contactless amenities, the fact that they exist brings more peace of mind to guests and helps them relax into their vacation selves.

If you’re a travel advisor helping individuals to choose the best accommodation for them, perhaps check to see what kinds of contactless amenities a property offers. It might just make all the difference.

The pool at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

How Hampton by Hilton Achieved Major Milestones During the...

Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property

A First Look at Club Med Quebec-Charlevoix's Rooms

BVI Boutique Resort Saba Rock Reopens

Iberostar Unveils ‘Weddings Reimagined’ Program

