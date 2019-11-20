Top Villa Vacation Destinations for 2019
Patrick Clarke November 20, 2019
Villas of Distinction's robust portfolio features thousands of luxury properties in dozens of countries all over the globe and there's never been a better time to experience one of them as the Travvy award-winning rental company is offering double destination dollars of up to $4,000 on bookings made by November 30 for travel through the end of 2019.
While you can't go wrong when selecting a vacation villa in the Caribbean, the Noble House on the Beach in Jamaica's tourist-friendly Montego Bay certainly stands out. This five-bedroom, six-bath waterfront estate sits on five acres and boasts 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space ideal for as many as 10 guests.
Elsewhere in the Caribbean, travelers will uncover architectural gems blending style and sophistication in places like Barbados, the Cayman Islands, St. Bart's, St. Martin and Turks and Caicos.
The custom-designed Marsh Mellow villa overlooks the beautiful west coast of Barbados and features stunning panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea from St. James. Guests can enjoy them from each of the four bedrooms or the infinity-edge pool.
Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach is just minutes from the seven-bedroom Tatenda villa, a beachfront sanctuary equipped with an open-concept great room, chef’s kitchen and oceanfront deck, among other highlights.
In the eastern Caribbean, St. Bart's Villa June is all but guaranteed to blow guests away with extraordinary views over the entrance to Gustavia harbor. Sit back and watch the boats and yachts come and go from the heated, 70-foot long infinity pool.
Nearby St. Martin is where you'll find Mes Amis. Situated high up on the Falaise des Oiseaux cliff, you and up to 27 other guests will enjoy unbeatable views of the ocean as well as nearby Anguilla. The luxury property also features two heated pools, a clifftop Jacuzzi and a media room in addition to 14 bedrooms, one of which is located inside of a private bungalow.
The elegant Villa Awa in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos is the perfect place to let your worries dissolve as you lounge under the stars in the sunken fireside seating, relaxing hot tub or in a swinging hammock from the beachside deck.
Hacienda del Mar in Mexico's accessible Riviera Maya region is another no-brainer for travelers in search of the ultimate luxury villa vacation. The versatile property can accommodate up to 30 guests on vacations, weddings, corporate retreats, yoga workshops and other events. You can literally step out of the villa and onto the beach.
For those eyeing a European villa vacation, Italy reigns supreme. The stylish six-bedroom Villa Giulia overlooks the charming cliffside village of Positano on southern Italy's renowned Amalfi Coast while the four-bedroom, four-bath Allegra villa in Tuscany is the perfect locale for hosting an intimate private getaway or family reunion.
No passport, no problems. For the ultimate domestic villa vacation, look no further than the brand new and expansive Tranquility at Reunion Resort in Orlando, Florida. This luxury villa features up to a dozen bedrooms accommodating as many as 28 guests overlooking the scenic Jack Nicklaus golf course.
