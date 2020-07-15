Travel Advisor Details How All-Inclusive Resorts Are Reopening
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 15, 2020
The all-inclusive resort experience isn't immune to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result has changed, even if those changes aren't all that dramatic.
Travel advisor Kim Cook of LoveToTravel, who recently visited several all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Mexico, joined the TravelPulse Podcast this week to share her insights with curious travelers as well as the travel advisors who sell these properties.
"I think all-inclusives are uniquely set up for social distancing and to feel safe because people don't have to go off of the resort for dining, drinks or activities. It's all provided in one location. So they don't have to get back on a vehicle and go somewhere different," Cook told hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan.
As for travel advisors, research and transparency are vital to ensuring a smooth experience for clients.
"It's really important to be honest with the clients as to what to expect and not try to gloss it over or make it sound easier than it's going to be," added Cook, referring to COVID-19 testing requirements and other restrictions in many destinations. "Get the facts from the resort itself and find out any tips that they have. Find out if the swim-up bars are open, how many restaurants will be open each night, what's the occupancy for the resort?"
"Just be realistic and honest with the clients so that there are no unexpected surprises."
