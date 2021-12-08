Travelers Are Putting a Focus on High-Quality Service
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff December 08, 2021
IHG Hotels & Resorts' new voco brand is dedicated to delivering what travelers most desire as people resume taking trips.
The hotel company's research suggests travelers have different expectations as the pandemic subsides. A new survey showed that more than three-quarters (78 percent) of travelers view high-quality service as a key factor when booking a hotel.
The survey also found that those who are returning to travel are craving connection, interaction and conversations, more than compared to pre-pandemic.
Nearly half of travelers want a friendly, approachable and personalized travel experience, and in response to these results, voco has launched "turn up" service. delivering unexpected, bookable offerings to meet guests' needs and expectations of high-quality hosted service.
“Just like travel has changed, consumers expectations have too," said Will Yell, VP Luxury and Upscale Conversion and Affiliate Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "With nearly half of travelers stating they want to be valued as an individual, a one-size-fits-all approach to hotel service no longer resonates with travelers. And while service is one of the most important elements that make voco hotels so unique, we’re also known for doing things a little bit differently. So rather than turning down beds, we’re turning up our hosted service to enhance our guest’s stays and deliver unexpected, localized offerings that meet the needs of today’s travelers.”
The concept is a play on the popular "turn-down" service. The new bookable turn-up experiences include turn-up service rooms in the United Kingdom, high tea all day in Dubai and brunch after-dark soirees in the United States.
These new offerings are very on-brand for voco, which was built on the idea of breaking the mold of traditional hotels. Each property provides familiar comforts with unexpected touches to create stays that are reliable, but unique.
