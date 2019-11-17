TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Palace Resorts
November 17, 2019
Palace Resorts offers extravagant, all-inclusive vacations for travelers with properties throughout Mexico and in Jamaica. From gorgeous spas and premier golf courses to luxurious accommodations and fine dining, these resorts cover everything needed for an ideal trip.
Frank Corzo, Vice President of U.S. Field Sales at Palace Resorts, shares a variety of insider tips for travel agents, what's in store for 2020 and updates on the growing Le Blanc Spa Resort brand, among other things.
TravelPulse (TP): What insider selling tips could you offer to travel agents, including those who are already familiar with Palace Resorts? (That is, are there any aspects of a Palace Resorts stay that travel agents tend to overlook or undersell and which guests often discover once they’re on property?)
Frank Corzo (FP): At Palace Resorts, one of our most important selling points is the $1,500 Resort Credit.
We always make a point to mention, but we never deep dive into the specifics of what the Resort Credit can be used towards; such as spa treatments at our award-winning spas, an upgraded gastronomic experience to one of our decadent restaurants, rounds of golf at our Jack Nicklaus designed golf course and also use it towards tours and excursions that showcase the destination, and the list goes on and on.
Another amazing selling point that we offer is the Kids & Teens Stay Free promotion, which again, goes beyond the expectation of travel agents and clients alike. We offer not only free stays for kids and teens, but we are also providing them with all-inclusive food, beverages and endless activities making it the ultimate vacation for them and light on the family’s pocket.
Palace Resorts also offers an unmatched, top-notch culinary offering, that even though we are continually talking about, we feel it is being undersold until the guest is on property and they can fully appreciate how incredible the culinary experience really is, particularly with our partnership with Certified Angus Beef and Antonio Bachour, the dessert god.
Another aspect that travel agents tend to overlook is the free wifi throughout the entire hotel, from the rooms to the lobby, the highspeed internet is found wherever you may be on property. We also offer unlimited complimentary calls to the U.S.
TP: How does Palace Resorts work with travel agents?
FC: Travel agents are a critical component to the success of Palace Resorts. They have helped the company excel to where it is today and that is why as a company, we have made strides to give the travel agents the tools to help sell our property, such as offering them trainings.
For example, most recently we completed a multimillion dollar investment towards the outside sales force. We have doubled our sales force in size and that is going to provide better attention for our travel agents, better face-to-face training and better support to help the agent grow their business.
It also provides them with added coverage for events which means more onsite trips.
Another offering we provide is our PRO 2.0 Specialist program, which provides additional incentives and commissions for partners.
TP: What does Palace Resorts have on the agenda for 2020?
FC: 2020 promises to be exciting times at Palace Resorts, starting with the weddings department. Experience the ultimate in destination weddings at Palace Resorts. From the idyllic settings to distinctive décor, exquisite culinary options, ease of planning and value-driven benefits, Palace Resorts offers an endless array of options for brides across ten oceanfront resorts in Mexico and Jamaica.
With its completely customizable wedding collections and boundless décor options, Palace Resorts knows no limits when it comes to destination weddings. As we continue to improve, we recently announced a new director of weddings, Deyanira Sosa, who brings a new vision to our destination weddings department.
Separately, Palace Resorts will also be reopening Sun Palace, our adults-only property in Cancun’s hotel zone, which has been closed for renovations.
TP: It seems Palace and Le Blanc are starting to be listed as separate brands. What are a few key factors that set the two Le Blanc Spa Resorts apart from the other eight Palace Resorts?
FC: Your observations are correct. As a company, we made a decision to create a new path for the Le Blanc Spa Resort brand because we’ve noticed that Le Blanc Spa Resort has been living in the shadows of Palace Resorts. Our focus is to position these resorts for what they are, luxury all-inclusive 5-star resorts.
There will be a distinct separation of the two brands; marketing is going to be different, and we are also rebranding some of the terms used at Palace Resorts.
For example, Resort Credit will now be Blanc Benefits. We are also going to focus on the butler service, exceptional gourmet culinary offerings and the unique experiences sure to impress even the most discerning luxury traveler.
We have also made an effort to develop partnerships with luxury-level tour operators, in addition to the ones that we work with.
Le Blanc Spa Resort is an award-winning, adults-only, ultra-luxury hotel brand that has completely redefined the standard for luxury all-inclusive resorts. With locations in Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, Le Blanc Spa Resort offers a plethora of luxurious amenities including sophisticated and stylish accommodations.
