TRS Yucatan Hotel Recognized for Superior Staff, Service by Apple Vacations
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group September 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: TRS Yucatan Hotel wins a Crystal Apple Award, which is voted on by Apple Vacations' customers. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Apple Vacations recognized Palladium Hotel Group’s TRS Yucatan Hotel with the Crystal Apple Award for “Best Staff and Service—Mexico” during the tour operator’s annual black-tie reception and awards ceremony last evening. Located in Riviera Maya, Mexico, TRS Yucatan Hotel is an all-inclusive luxury property for adults only.
The Crystal Apple Awards honor the “best of the best” hotels, airlines and destinations, as decided by Apple Vacations’ customers.
TRS Yucatan Hotel’s Crystal Apple Award for “Best Staff and Service—Mexico” is a testament to the success of the property’s Infinite Indulgence philosophy, which invites guests to vacation on their terms, with no limits.
Everything, from premium liquor to 24/7 room service, is included in their stay. A butler assigned to each suite is at guests’ disposal to help customize their vacation, at no extra charge. For example, the butler can arrange anything from a sunrise poolside yoga session with a personal trainer to a jaunt on one of the hotel’s catamarans.
“The guest is always our first priority at our resorts. It’s crucial that every detail of their vacation is memorable, and we applaud our hard-working staff who never fail to ensure travelers have an excellent stay with us,” said Palladium Hotel Group CEO Abel Matutes. “This recognition affirms that our high level of service doesn’t go unnoticed and truly sets our TRS Hotels brand apart.”
TRS Yucatan Hotel offers the privacy and personalization of a small resort with the amenities and services of a larger hotel.
Situated on the Caribbean Sea, the property is beloved by guests for its pristine, private stretch of beach; stunning three-tiered infinity pool; serene Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center; innovative in-room technologies; and incredible culinary offerings of its six à la carte restaurants, including the Ibiza-inspired Helios beach club.
This is the second time the TRS Yucatan Hotel has won a Crystal Apple Award; in 2018, the property received the Crystal Apple Award for “Best Entertainment” for its dazzling CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant. TripAdvisor currently ranks CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant in the top one percent of more than 1,900 dining experiences in Riviera Maya.
Additional TRS Hotels are located in Costa Mujeres, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
