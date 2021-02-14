Turks and Caicos Welcomes Brand New Villa Resort in Grace Bay
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann February 14, 2021
For the first time in over a decade, Grace Bay welcomes a new-build project with the opening of Beach Enclave Grace Bay. This marks the company’s third location in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with Beach Enclave North Shore opening in 2016 and Beach Enclave Long Bay making its appearance in 2018.
Beach Enclave strives to seek out beautiful beachfront locations that also offer a private feel, and the Grace Bay location complements the other two properties perfectly.
In a time where social distancing is key, the villas at Beach Enclave Grace Bay make for an ideal spot to enjoy a vacation. Whether it’s a family in search of a home away from home or a group of friends looking to reconnect in paradise, these villas have everything a vacationer could want or need.
“Space and privacy are the new luxury,” Beach Enclave Founder and CEO Vasco Borges explains. “Our unique villa-resort concept caters to discerning travelers who seek a tranquil, secluded sanctuary yet appreciate bespoke services and amenities such as our exclusive runway-to-villa service and our dedicated personal butlers.”
Similar to the other two locations, Beach Enclave Grace Bay was purposely built within the natural terrain of the island in order to allow guests to experience the pure beauty of the Turks and Caicos. The property sprawls across 10 acres, and each 6,300 to 10,000 square foot villa boasts its own acre of private space.
In addition to encompassing the natural atmosphere of the island, the four- to six-bedroom modern villas provide guests with lavish amenities which include infinity-edge pools, outdoor showers, spacious terraces, expansive kitchen layouts and much more. An experienced butler also accompanies each villa, so guests have assistance with whatever they might need throughout their visit.
Guests have access to activities right on property, including watersports such as paddleboarding, kayaking and snorkeling, as well as sports like tennis and basketball. There is also a fitness center and a yoga deck onsite for those wishing to keep up with their workout routines.
Several restaurants are only a short drive away, but guests can also choose to indulge in in-villa dining, where a private chef creates a multi-course meal in the comfort of the accommodation. From local favorites to international cuisine, the chefs are equipped with fine dining recipes that are sure to please any palate.
Visitors interested in venturing outside of the villa can find plenty of area attractions such as shopping on Grace Bay Road or taking an excursion with nearby Big Blue Collective. Adventures include kayak eco tours, kiteboarding lessons, dolphin and whale encounters and private boat charters.
Vacation isn’t complete without a spa treatment, and guests staying at Beach Enclave Grace Bay can enjoy a massage, facial or other treatment of choice from the convenience of their villa.
Although Grace Bay offers a romantic, island atmosphere, there are plenty of things for kids to do here as well. Children can take part in watersports and playing on the beach or in their private pool, and there is also a kids club located on property near the fitness center. The villas also have a movie theater room where families can go to take a break from the sun and watch their favorite shows.
In addition to the debut of the Grace Bay location, Beach Enclave also has other developments in the works.
Phase 2 of Beach Enclave North Shore includes an additional 10 oceanfront and ridgetop villas, and The Club at Beach Enclave Long Bay will be coming in 2022. This expansion will include 26 Club Residences, which are smaller units with one to three bedrooms, along with a rooftop spa and lounge.
Beach Enclave’s three villa properties invite families to relax and enjoy a home away from home on the Turks and Caicos Islands’ unparalleled beaches. With many adults still working remotely and children learning virtually, it’s an ideal situation to experience a new destination while still having the conveniences they are used to back home.
Travelers interested in learning more or making a reservation at one of Beach Enclave’s three properties can contact a travel advisor or visit www.BeachEnclave.com.
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS