Two Hyatt Hotels Open at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz October 01, 2020
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced October 1 that Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport are officially open.
The hotels are located in Paris Nord 2 International Business Park, within close proximity to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. Both hotels are professionally managed by Cycas Hospitality.
These hotels mark the first dual-branded project in France for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands, and mark a total of twelve Hyatt hotels throughout the country. The dual-brand concept means that the hotels can share amenities with guests from both hotels, including restaurants, meeting rooms and pool areas. Guests will also have complimentary airport shuttle service.
The Hyatt Place hotel is designed with a casual atmosphere, with the modern-day traveler in mind. It features 24-hour food service, an indoor pool and gym.
The Hyatt House hotel, on the other hand, features upscale guest rooms, more space and more amenities to make guests feel at home, like the Kitchen Suites, which include full kitchens for an extended-stay option.
“We are proud to be opening our doors today to the first dual-branded Hyatt project in Europe and to see Hyatt’s select service brands expanding in France,” said Luc Vicherd, Cycas Hospitality’s regional general manager for France. “This is a prime location and we are confident that by combining these two fast-growing brands under one roof we will be best suited to service the needs of both corporate and leisure travelers. Now more than ever, guests appreciate the benefits of spacious rooms and separate places to sleep, work and relax. From the Cozy Corner sofa-sleepers offered in our Hyatt Place guestrooms, to Hyatt House apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, having two sophisticated brands ensures our guests can choose the space that best fits their needs, whilst taking full advantage of both hotels’ wider facilities.”
World of Hyatt members can earn 500 bonus points by booking at one of these hotels. The offer is available for stays from November 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021
For more information or to see a list of other participating Hyatt brand hotels, please visit WorldofHyatt.com.
