Ultraluxe Waikiki Boutique Hotel Now Accepting Reservations
Hotel & Resort Scott Laird June 26, 2019
There will soon be new luxury lodging options for visitors to the world-famous destination Waikiki. Espacio, The Jewel of Waikiki, operated by Aqua-Aston Hospitality, will open its doors to guests on September 7.
The property, which fronts Kalakaua Avenue directly across from Kuhio Beach, is exclusive by virtually all standards, with only nine suites occupying the building’s nine guest floors. The 2,250 square foot suites comprise three bedrooms and three bathrooms with Jacuzzi-bedecked ocean view balconies, full kitchens with top appliances, WiFi, iPad room controls, wine cellars, and private elevator entries.
Bathrooms are just as luxurious, with dry saunas and BVLGARI products. Elsewhere in the suites, imported touches from around the world include dining room tables carved from single slabs of Italian marble imported from Carrara, hand-crafted chandeliers from Morocco and hand-knotted Persian rugs.
Guests can arrive and depart on their own schedule, with no set check-in/out times. Each suite also enjoys the use of a car from a fleet of luxury vehicles for the duration of the stay, along with the services of a butler and private chef. Butlers can arrange for hard-to-find items to stock kitchen refrigerators to guest preference, stock the room with Hawaiian literature, or organize private art viewings; chefs are available on-demand to provide in-suite service.
While the primary focus of the hotel is on elaborate private spaces for the small number of guests, there will also be public spaces outfitted to the same standards. Guests can relax in the rooftop infinity pool and jacuzzi with a dedicated pool bar or indulge in diamond-infused treatments at the hotel’s full-service spa.
The hotel will also include the Japanese-French fusion restaurant Mugen. Outfitted with an extensive collection of wines, Japanese whiskeys and sake, guests will enjoy seafood flown in daily from Japan’s Toyosu fish market.
With sustainability a focus in Hawai‘i’s tourism industry as the number of visitor arrivals approaches critical mass, the state’s visitor industry has turned its attention to generating more benefit for the state’s residence within the existing lodging inventory footprint—a focus that squarely includes luxury properties like Espacio.
Aqua-Aston Hospitality is one of the state’s largest hospitality companies and operates 40 hotels, primarily in Hawai‘i but also on the U.S. Mainland and in Central America
Espacio is currently accepting reservations for arrivals from September 7 onward. Suite rates start at $5,000 per night, not including tax.
