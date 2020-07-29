UNWTO Launches Tourism of Tomorrow Challenge
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff July 29, 2020
United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Sommet Education, the group encompassing Ecole Ducasse, Glion, and Les Roches have put forth a challenge to help rescue the hospitality industry.
The Tourism of Tomorrow Challenge is looking for idea submissions that identify ways in which the hospitality industry can accelerate its recovery while also promoting inclusivity and sustainability. The underlying theme is that of changing the way we see and experience tourism in a post-COVID-19 world.
Wyndham Now Requires Guests to Wear Face CoveringsHotel & Resort
Report: Road Trips and Time Spent Outdoors Profoundly Boost...Features & Advice
WATCH: JetBlue Deploys Honeywell's Ultraviolet Cleaning...Airlines & Airports
A committee of experts will review all of the submissions and grant scholarships for the top 30 ideas. Of the 30 ideas, three will receive funding. Recipients receive scholarships to 15 different programs in hospitality, culinary and pastry arts management, (Bachelors, Masters, MBAs) offered at the world-class academic institutions of Sommet Education: Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland and London, Les Roches Crans-Montana in Switzerland, Les Roches Marbella in Spain and Ecole Ducasse in France.
The competition will focus on four different categories:
—Luxury travels, goods and services
—Hotels and hotel-related operations: small to medium-size properties, family businesses
—Food and Beverage: restaurants, catering, delivery services and retail
—Smart Real Estate: small to medium-size properties and family businesses
The competition is open now and will close at the end of August.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS