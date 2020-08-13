'Upgrade Your Office' With Royalton Resorts
Royalton Resorts announced August 13 that it is now offering the “Upgrade Your Office” promotion for the Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton Negril and Royalton Splash Punta Cana resorts.
The “Upgrade Your Office” promotion is aimed at travelers who’d like to get away from home and enjoy a tropical vacation while also working remotely.
The package starts at $900 per person for a 14-night stay. It includes complimentary Business Center access and resort-wide Wi-Fi, as well as 24-hour access to the Diamond Club Lounge. Complimentary laundry service and quiet spaces for video conferencing are also offered.
The package also includes an all-day coffee bar, breakfast pastries and snacks throughout the day. Once the workday is over, Royalton Fit instructors will guide the remote workers in a sunset yoga class to help destress.
For the guests with children, Royalton’s Clubhouse Kids Clubs include time allocated for remote learning and playtime, as well as the opportunity to learn a new language.
For those looking to get away on vacation but can’t take time off, or for those who just want a change of scenery, Royalton Resorts’ “Upgrade Your Office” promotion is a great choice.
For more information, please contact your local travel agent or visit Royalton.com.
