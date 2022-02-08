Last updated: 12:02 AM ET, Tue February 08 2022

US News & World Report Releases 2022 ‘Best Hotels’ Rankings

Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti February 08, 2022

Peninsula, Chicago, hotel, lobby
Main lobby at The Peninsula Chicago. (photo courtesy of Peninsula Hotels)

Leading global rankings authority U.S. News & World Report today released its twelfth annual Best Hotels list, having selected 2022’s top hotels and resorts from among more than 35,000 evaluated in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Europe.

While international travel has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels and many countries still maintain restrictions on foreign visitors, these top-ranked hotels carry on providing top-shelf guest services and amenities, beckoning to lockdown-weary travelers who are eager to plan their post-pandemic escapes.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, home of the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers

gallery icon The Best US Cities for Football Fans

Sunset Over Rio de Janeiro Downtown

CBP Launches Global Entry Partnership With Brazil

DOJ Building

Frontier-Spirit Merger Faces Government Scrutiny in Approval...

Curacao

International Black History Sites Everyone Should Know

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Announces New...

"The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that's in a few weeks or later in the year."

Named the number one Best Hotel in the USA was The Peninsula Chicago, with its elegant, airy overall atmosphere, and ultra-luxurious wellness, dining and accommodations offerings. For reviewers, standout elements included the expansive, indulgent Peninsula Spa; the AAA Four Diamond Shanghai Terrace restaurant, which sports a sophisticated 1930s supper club vibe; and a tasteful afternoon tea service in the lobby.

Montage Kapalua Bay, an exquisite island sanctuary occupying 24 beachfront acres on blissful Maui, took second place, while Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach ranked third among all the nation’s hotels. U.S. News cited both properties’ exceptional levels of guest service, immaculately kept grounds, plush accommodations and wide selection of on-site amenities as the bases for its selection.

In addition to grading the Best Hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Europe, the U.S. News Travel team also ranked several particular types of properties in these destinations to offer would-be guests informed guidance on the best options in each category.

Vintage, car, automobile, vehicle, Packard, Peninsula, Chicago, hotel, entrance
A vintage Packard automobile sitting outside the entrance to The Peninsula Chicago. (photo courtesy of Peninsula Hotels)

For travelers desirous of open-air, outdoor-oriented vacations, the outlet has set forth the Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts. And, for the first time, select 3.5-star properties have been incorporated into the among hotels, resort and all-inclusive resort rankings in Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean in order to provide vetted options for travelers who seek relaxing beach vacations at more affordable price points.

"The Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts lists offer information on everything from the number of pools and restaurants on-site to the daily activities available and nightly resort fees (if applicable). The easily accessible information allows travelers to fully enjoy these luxurious resorts without spending months planning," Watson explained.

U.S. News’ Top Hotels rankings also provide prospective travelers with listings of the top hotels and resorts across various destinations that have been sorted according to niche criteria—such as Best Boutique Hotels, Best Casino Hotels, Best Spa Hotels, Best Golf Hotels, Best Beach Hotels, Best Lake Hotels, Best Pet-friendly Hotels and more.

Below, we’ve listed the top five of U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Hotels in each given destination.

Peninsula Chicago, Peninsula, Chicago, hotel, exterior
Exterior of The Peninsula Chicago. (photo courtesy of Peninsula Hotels)

Best Hotels in the United States:

The Peninsula Chicago

Montage Kapalua Bay

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa

Hotel Bel-Air

Rosewood Hotel Georgia
Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo via Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

Best Hotels in Canada:

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

The Ritz-Carlton, Montréal

Fairmont Pacific Rim

Auberge Saint-Antoine

Fogo Island Inn

Spa Montage Los Cabos
Spa Montage Los Cabos. (photo courtesy of Spa Montage Los Cabos)

Best Hotels in Mexico:

Montage Los Cabos

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection

Rosewood Mayakoba

Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort

One&Only Palmilla

Aerial view of Eden Rock (Courtesy of Eden Rock, St. Barths)
Aerial view of Eden Rock - St. Barths. (photo courtesy of Eden Rock - St. Barths)

Best Hotels in the Caribbean:

Eden Rock - St. Barths

Jade Mountain Resort

Belmond Cap Juluca

Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Eden Roc at Cap Cana

Rosewood Bermuda Palm Court Pool
Rosewood Bermuda Palm Court Pool. (Photo courtesy of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)

Best Hotels in Bermuda:

Rosewood Bermuda

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club

Royal Palms Hotel

Fairmont Southampton

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

Balcony with red and white stripped awning, white tablecloths and fine china
Le Bristol Paris (Photo courtesy Oetker Collection's Bristol Paris)

Best Hotels in Europe:

Le Bristol Paris

La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa

The Milestone Hotel & Residences

Ashford Castle

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

For more information on United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
A rendering of Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Jiuzhaigou Valley, China.

Marriott To Expand Its Reach in the Asia Pacific Region

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is First in Hawaii to Commit to Carbon Neutral Certification

A Culinary Adventure Awaits at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Taste of Paradise Food and Wine Festival

Quintana Roo Hotel Association Names New Leader

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS