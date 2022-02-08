US News & World Report Releases 2022 ‘Best Hotels’ Rankings
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti February 08, 2022
Leading global rankings authority U.S. News & World Report today released its twelfth annual Best Hotels list, having selected 2022’s top hotels and resorts from among more than 35,000 evaluated in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Europe.
While international travel has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels and many countries still maintain restrictions on foreign visitors, these top-ranked hotels carry on providing top-shelf guest services and amenities, beckoning to lockdown-weary travelers who are eager to plan their post-pandemic escapes.
"The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that's in a few weeks or later in the year."
Named the number one Best Hotel in the USA was The Peninsula Chicago, with its elegant, airy overall atmosphere, and ultra-luxurious wellness, dining and accommodations offerings. For reviewers, standout elements included the expansive, indulgent Peninsula Spa; the AAA Four Diamond Shanghai Terrace restaurant, which sports a sophisticated 1930s supper club vibe; and a tasteful afternoon tea service in the lobby.
Montage Kapalua Bay, an exquisite island sanctuary occupying 24 beachfront acres on blissful Maui, took second place, while Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach ranked third among all the nation’s hotels. U.S. News cited both properties’ exceptional levels of guest service, immaculately kept grounds, plush accommodations and wide selection of on-site amenities as the bases for its selection.
In addition to grading the Best Hotels in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Europe, the U.S. News Travel team also ranked several particular types of properties in these destinations to offer would-be guests informed guidance on the best options in each category.
For travelers desirous of open-air, outdoor-oriented vacations, the outlet has set forth the Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts. And, for the first time, select 3.5-star properties have been incorporated into the among hotels, resort and all-inclusive resort rankings in Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean in order to provide vetted options for travelers who seek relaxing beach vacations at more affordable price points.
"The Best Resorts and Best All-Inclusive Resorts lists offer information on everything from the number of pools and restaurants on-site to the daily activities available and nightly resort fees (if applicable). The easily accessible information allows travelers to fully enjoy these luxurious resorts without spending months planning," Watson explained.
U.S. News’ Top Hotels rankings also provide prospective travelers with listings of the top hotels and resorts across various destinations that have been sorted according to niche criteria—such as Best Boutique Hotels, Best Casino Hotels, Best Spa Hotels, Best Golf Hotels, Best Beach Hotels, Best Lake Hotels, Best Pet-friendly Hotels and more.
Below, we’ve listed the top five of U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Hotels in each given destination.
Best Hotels in the United States:
The Peninsula Chicago
Montage Kapalua Bay
Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach
Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa
Hotel Bel-Air
Best Hotels in Canada:
Rosewood Hotel Georgia
The Ritz-Carlton, Montréal
Fairmont Pacific Rim
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Fogo Island Inn
Best Hotels in Mexico:
Montage Los Cabos
Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection
Rosewood Mayakoba
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort
One&Only Palmilla
Best Hotels in the Caribbean:
Eden Rock - St. Barths
Jade Mountain Resort
Belmond Cap Juluca
Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts
Eden Roc at Cap Cana
Best Hotels in Bermuda:
Rosewood Bermuda
Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club
Royal Palms Hotel
Fairmont Southampton
Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa
Best Hotels in Europe:
Le Bristol Paris
La Réserve Paris - Hotel and Spa
The Milestone Hotel & Residences
Ashford Castle
Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS