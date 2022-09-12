‘Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency’ Announces New Dates
September 11, 2022
Having already sold out all 2022 dates for ‘Usher – My Way The Vegas Residency’, global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher recently announced 25 new show dates from March through July 2023.
Usher’s new Las Vegas residency was custom-designed for the spacious Dolby Live amphitheater, located on the grounds of Las Vegas’ Park MGM casino hotel, and is produced in partnership with Live Nation and MGM Resorts International. Since the show’s premiere on July 15, 2022, it has garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
The exclusive production, available only at Park MGM in Las Vegas, is a multi-sensory spectacular performance by the multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling artist, which is packed with smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career; including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” The show features interactive staging and up-close encounters with the audience so that every guest enjoys an up-close and personal experience.
Located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, the extraordinary Dolby Live venue is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting, video and special effects technology; and features a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated Dolby Atmos audio system with 402 speakers and new mixing tools that enable artists to create uniquely immerse audience experiences.
The indoor amphitheater contains 5,200 seats, with the furthest seat situated just 145 feet away from the stage, and one of the world’s widest stages measuring 140 feet across. It also boasts a 4K LED video wall, nine HD and 4K projectors, and a 240-foot-wide projection surface with projection mapping technology. The result is a transformative live music performance that can’t be replicated anywhere else.
Fans are also invited to attend ‘A Taste of Passion’, the ‘Usher – My Way’ residency’s immersive after-party experience, featuring in-person appearances by Usher himself and other residency cast members. The exclusive experience, which is open to guests 21 years of age or older, is held at ‘On the Record’ in Park MGM, also features DJ Mars, Brian Michael Cox and Keith Thomas as mixologists create four custom cocktails. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and include one complimentary cocktail.
The 25 new shows dates (on sale now) are:
March 2023: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
June 2023: 28
July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15
