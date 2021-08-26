Vail Resorts Announces Opening Dates for North American Properties
Vail Resorts is gearing up for the coming winter season, announcing the opening dates for its North American properties.
The company will be offering one of its longest ski seasons at its 34 resorts located in Canada and the United States.
Keystone, in Colorado, will be the first to open. The resort is set to open its doors as early as possible in October thanks to a new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient snowmaking system.
Fifteen of the company's North American resorts—including Breckenridge, Vail, Whistler Blackcomb and Okemo—are set to open for skiing and riding in November.
"We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts," said James O'Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. "As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long."
Planned opening dates are as follows (all are subject to change):
Rockies & West
October: Keystone (CO) – as early as possible, as weather and conditions permit
November 12: Breckenridge (CO), Vail (CO)
November 19: Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City (UT)
November 24: Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)
November 25: Whistler Blackcomb (Canada)
December 3: Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)
East
November 19: Afton Alps (MN), Hunter (NY), Mt. Snow (VT), Stowe (VT), Wildcat (NH)
November 20: Okemo (VT)
November 24: Mt. Sunapee (NH)
December 3: Attitash (NH), Crotched (NH), Jack Frost (PA), Mt. Brighton (MI), Wilmot (WI)
December 17: Big Boulder (PA), Liberty (PA), Roundtop (PA), Whitetail (PA)
December 18: Alpine Valley (OH), Boston Mills and Brandywine (OH), Hidden Valley (MO), Mad River (OH), Paoli Peaks (IN), Snow Creek (MO)
Guests looking to capitalize on this year's ski season can take advantage of discounted Epic Pass purchases. The Epic Pass gives skiers and snowboarders unlimited access to Vail Resorts and partner properties for $783. That includes its 34 properties, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb as well as Telluride, Snowbasin and Sun Valley.
Epic Local Pass starts at $583 and includes unrestricted access to 26 resorts—including Breckenridge and Keystone—from the East to the West coast, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.
The Northeast Value Pass includes access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Okemo, Hunter Mountain, Mt. Snow and Liberty and is priced at $479.
Those visiting less frequently can purchase the Epic Day Pass, with rates as low as $87 per day. The more days guests purchase, the lower the price is.
