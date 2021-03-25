Venice, Florence Push Back Against Airbnb, Short-Term Rentals
Officials in Venice and Florence, Italy want to see Airbnb hosts and short-term rental properties play by the same rules as the hospitality industry as they look ahead to the inevitable return of tourists.
"The short-term rental phenomenon needs to be better managed with clearer rules nationally," the two cities stated in a joint list of initiatives sent to the Italian government, according to CNN Travel.
Officials argue that some "hide a business behind a rental" to avoid regulations and stiff taxes faced by the hospitality industry. "The consequence is that too often an unskilled offering weakens the country's overall offering," the cities add, saying short-term rentals are in "unfair competition" with hotels.
The document goes on to state that these rentals "encourage the emptying out of historical centers because of the surge in costs of renting over medium- and long-term periods." The cities say "this hollowing out, perhaps not so visible until now, and maybe underestimated, is now clear to everyone."
Officials are asking the Italian government to "take a hold of the situation in a serious, forward-looking way" and even offered a few suggestions such as deeming all rentals of under 30 days as for tourism purposes, limiting two rentals on owners per city and imposing a 90-day annual limit for rentals.
"Travel is changing—in the last quarter of 2020, more guests stayed in Sicily than in Florence and Venice combined—and we look forward to working with cities to help local economies bounce back," an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. "Leaders in Florence and Venice have made clear that they support regular people sharing their homes and we are eager to work together on a way forward that supports families and communities."
City leaders also want the Italian government to regulate tour guides to ban unregulated guides working for tips, establish harsher penalties for defacing buildings, raise ticket prices for public transportation to aid the tourism's recovery and continue to develop ways to monitor tourists' movements.
