W Scottsdale to Host Activ8 Against H8 Presented by NASCAR Event
November 03, 2022
W Scottsdale is partnering with the NOH8 Campaign as the host of the first Activ8 Against H8 presented by NASCAR event, held Thursday, November 3 at the hotel, with a panel of activists and heroes to help inspire positive social change.
The Activ8 Against H8 presented by NASCAR will begin with a cocktail hour, photo opportunities, the NOH8 Art Gallery, AWAY Spa glam bar, appetizers and more, followed by the panel discussion and a mixer.
Chase Masterson, actress, activist, CEO and founder of Pop Culture Hero Coalition, will serve as panel moderator. Panelists include NOH8 Campaign co-founders Adam Bouska, LA-based celebrity fashion photographer, and Jeff Parshley, acting executive producer of Team NOH8. Others include Jenn Jo Cobb, professional NASCAR driver, team owner and entrepreneur; Schuyler Bailar, the first transgender athlete to compete in any sport on a NCAA Division 1 men’s team; Ophelia Nichols, social media influencer and philanthropist; and Brendon Ayanbadejo, Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
The NOH8 Campaign is a charitable organization promoting marriage, gender and human equality through education, advocacy, social media and visual protest. Tickets to the event are available for purchase for $25; each attendee will also receive a ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.
