WATCH: Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Welcome First Guests
Hotel & Resort Palace Resorts Patrick Clarke June 09, 2020
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts welcomed their first guests to Cancun, Mexico on Monday.
The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun greeted its first VIP guests from the United States with the resort's entire operations team. The special ceremony featured a red carpet, mariachis, sparklers and a massive light switch that the first arriving guests used to officially turn the lights back on.
The brand had over 100 check-ins in Mexico on Monday and said that it expects that number to rise with Tuesday's arrivals. A majority of guests, about 80 percent, were Americans.
Palace and Le Blanc are reopening with an advanced safety and cleanliness initiative in place. In addition to limited occupancy, the Purely Palace program includes enhanced preventive actions across all points of contact, social distancing guidelines and removing buffets, among other measures.
The brands are currently offering guests two rooms for the price of one at any of their properties in Mexico and Jamaica when they book now through June 30, 2020, for travel between June 1 and December 20, 2020.
Palace has also introduced a first responder initiative, donating 1,000 three-night stays to workers on the frontlines.
