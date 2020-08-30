Water Adventures for All Ages in Riviera Maya
There aren’t too many children who don’t enjoy a fun-filled day at a water park, splashing around with friends and zipping down water slides, all while soaking in the warmth of the sun.
There are also several adults who enjoy these same activities, and Sandos Caracol Eco Resort invites people of all ages to join in on the fun.
The Sandos Hotels & Resorts property, located within the magical Riviera Maya jungle, has everything water lovers could imagine. This ultimate water playground has an area for every traveler, from the littlest guests to the adults who are kids at heart.
There is no need for the little ones to worry about whether or not they are tall enough to join in on the fun, as there is a section just for them—the children’s area. This area offers small slides and age-appropriate games and activities. Parents can splash around with their little ones or choose to relax while watching them in the nearby lounge chairs.
Once children outgrow this section, they can add in a bit more excitement. The medium slides offer five runs, perfect for the kids who are too old for the children’s area but are not quite ready for the best of the best.
There is also an area of the water park that offers adventures for daring teenagers and adults looking for the ultimate thrill. There are seven slides in this section, some allowing for multiple people to go down together and others that swimmers descend down while on a tube.
This water playground is included and open for all guests to enjoy as part of the resort’s all-inclusive plan. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the slides available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is family-friendly, smoke-free and alcohol-free, so everyone can enjoy it to the fullest.
This multi-section water park, along with several swimming pools and a white-sand beach area, makes it impossible for visitors to stay at this resort and not have a good time.
Sandos Caracol Eco Resort, in addition to Sandos Playacar and Sandos Finisterra, recently earned the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travel seal due to the newly advanced hygiene protocols and improved practices.
From increased cleaning and sanitizing measures to the elimination of printed materials, and everything in between, Sandos Hotels & Resorts is doing everything possible to ensure travelers have a safe visit during their time spent in paradise.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your future stay on the books.
