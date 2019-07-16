Wave of Change as Sheraton’s New Logo Appears on Hotels Worldwide
Hotel & Resort July 16, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers who stay at Sheraton properties should be taking note of the logo change for the popular hospitality company.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Marriott International, Inc. announced its continued brand transformation efforts of its most global brand, Sheraton Hotels, as it reveals Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks as the first property in the world to display the new Sheraton logo for the first time in more than 40 years. The legacy South Portland, Maine property, formerly the Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks, will now become a part of the Sheraton brand portfolio as the newly rebranded Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.
“Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks has such a rich history in South Portland, Maine, making it the ideal property to display the new brand logo,” said Indy Adenaw, Vice President and Global Brand Lead for Sheraton. “The hotel embodies our vision for Sheraton, which centers around being the gathering place for our guests and local community members alike. The speed of the global roll out of the logo is a testament to the excitement and enthusiasm of our owners who are supportive of the transformation and our associates who are eager to bring the new experience to life.”
The new logo is currently on display and the hotel will officially celebrate its reopening as the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks. The new logo will also soon appear at properties globally including the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico), Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers and Sheraton Shanghai Fengxian.
In addition to the new logo, the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks is also one of the early adopters of the brand’s new collaboration with 24Slides, a professional presentation design service which provides business travelers with an exclusive offering they can use to elevate their work while staying at the hotel. Guests will benefit from a dedicated design team, receiving an exclusive 40% discount for 24-hour turnaround design services. The services of 24Slides will soon be offered to Sheraton guests globally.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts press release.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS