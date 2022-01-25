Wellness-Focused Vacation Options in Mexico and the Caribbean
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann January 25, 2022
During the first few weeks of a new year, many people set aside time to pick fresh goals for the months ahead. Two of the most commonly chosen new years resolutions are traveling more and putting a focus on health and wellness.
There are a number of wellness travel trends emerging for 2022, including prioritizing physical fitness and focusing on travel as self-care. Combining travel and physical and mental health through taking a wellness-focused vacation is an ideal way to bring both of these goals to life.
Playa Hotels & Resorts, a company with several all-inclusive properties in prime beachfront locations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, makes satisfying these new resolutions a breeze.
From the start of the pandemic, the resort company has made the health and safety of its guests and employees a priority, and it continues to do so today with enhanced sanitization and wellbeing measures in place throughout its properties.
In addition to outstanding cleaning protocols, though, Playa’s hotels are ideal for health and wellness-focused vacations and help set travelers up for success in accomplishing their 2022 goals.
It’s not hard for guests of these resorts to either stick to their daily fitness routines or try a new workout while on vacation, as the properties have spacious facilities with everything a fitness guru would need.
For example, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic is a wellness traveler’s paradise. The property is home to a 14,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym with a modern design and designated areas for cardio, strength workouts and classes including TRX, spinning, yoga, step and Pilates. Guests also have access to personal fitness trainers throughout their stay.
Another area of wellness Playa Hotels & Resorts focuses on is spa experiences. The spas on the properties invite guests to wash their worries and any stressors they may be carrying away with a variety of treatments such as massages, facials and more.
Take for example Radiant Spa at Hilton Rose Hall in Jamaica – visitors can immerse themselves in a “Soothe Spa by The Sea” treatment, where they’ll enjoy full relaxation in a cottage near the ocean surrounded by the Caribbean breeze and sounds of waves softly meeting the sand.
In addition to spacious workout facilities and unique spas, Playa also encourages guests to fuel themselves with nutritious food by offering healthy options on the menus throughout the restaurants. Travelers will easily find lots of fruits, vegetables, fresh protein and more.
Playa’s properties are mainly located on pristine beaches in tropical areas, and feeling the soft sand and warmth of the sun tops off the wellness experience as a whole. Fresh air, sunshine and a dip in the ocean are enough to help guests feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle whatever it is they need to do when they get back home.
To start creating your wellness-focused vacation, contact a travel advisor or visit www.playaresorts.com.
