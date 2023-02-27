What’s New at Beaches Negril
Janeen Christoff February 27, 2023
Beaches Negril is a perennial favorite for family vacations. The popular family resort is designed with kids and adults in mind and delivers a laidback vibe in an unforgettable location.
The village-style resort has also been making updates, introducing two new expansions for its flagship resort. The Beachfront Villa and Penthouse Collection elevates the guest experience with spectacular interior decorations, modern furnishings and fixtures that captures the essence of a laidback paradise.
There are six Firesky Reserve Villas and six Eventide Penthouse Collection All Butler Villas. Firesky Reserve Villas feature a private pool and a third-floor stargazing, dining terrace complete with a separate bedroom while the Eventide Penthouse Collection offers space for both couples and families alike with world-class amenities, alfresco dining and the option for a private roof-dining terrace.
These new rooms add seven new categories of availability at Beaches Negril, including one category for the six Firesky Reserve Villas and six categories for the Eventide Penthouse Collection.
Firesky Reserve Villas are in three buildings with two villas per building and offer 3,724 square feet over three stories. There are four bedrooms, butler service and a private pool as well. The villas are beachfront with ocean views and feature a rooftop terrace and on the third floor with a bedroom.
The Eventide Penthouse Collection features six individual penthouses in one building. The penthouses are two to a floor and spread over four stories. They have butler service, are beachfront and offer ocean views.
“Our guest experience drives everything we do and these new suites are emblematic of our unrelenting move across the brands as we challenge ourselves to reimagine every facet of the business,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, in a statement. “We wanted to go beyond traditional luxury and these new suites are stunners; it’s about design and amenities that make connecting with each other more comfortable and more fulfilling.”
In addition to family-friendly accommodations, guests will find nonstop fun and entertainment as well as high-end dining at restaurants and bars. There are 10 dining options with flavors from Italy, Mexico, America, France, the Caribbean and more.
The Pirate Island Waterpark features giant waterslides, kid-friendly swim-up bars, water cannons, whirlpools and lazy river journeys. There are Caribbean adventures with Sesame Street and the Caribbean's first Certified Autism Centers.
The ocean is also at guests' fingertips with scuba diving and watersports included. Sail out on a Hobie Cat, enjoy standup paddle boarding, go snorkeling, paddle a kayak or enjoy PADI-certified scuba diving with all the equipment included.
Teens and tweens have their own space, including Club Liquid, a cool place to grab a mocktail, play a game or just hang out and kids can enjoy gaming in the X-Box Play Lounge.
There are also land sports included. Play beach volleyball, basketball or pool. There's day and night tennis as well as a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.
There's free Wi-Fi access for those who need to check in with work or just enjoy some time online and three freshwater pools and three whirlpools perfect for relaxation.
Ready to book your family vacation at Beaches Negril? Check out dates and rates.
