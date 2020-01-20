Wild Elephant Wanders Into Sri Lankan Hotel
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman January 20, 2020
One of this Sri Lankan hotel's regulars is not who most people would be expecting as they make their way through the lobby.
The Jetwing Yala Hotel located on the southeast coast of Sri Lanka has opted not to fence in their complex, making wild animals on the hotel’s property a regular sight for guests at the hotel.
But one wild elephant has gotten comfortable enough to actually venture inside the lobby of the hotel on multiple occasions.
woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk pic.twitter.com/C2biQT8C30— Upuli (@upidaisy) January 19, 2020
Natta Kota, whose name means Short Tail, is said to be somewhat of a regular to the hotel – although not always making his way inside. Natta Kota lives in the surrounding dune scrubland of the hotel’s property.
Hotel representatives said in a statement, “Please note that though he is a regular visitor to our hotels, Natta Kota is still very much a wild elephant and we at Jetwing would have him remain as such. While it is exciting and memorable to encounter wild animals in and around our hotels, we humbly request that guests respect their space and maintain a healthy distance at all times. Please avoid feeding the animals and refrain from using flash photography.”
For more information on Sri Lanka
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS