Work and Play From Two of Las Vegas' Most Luxurious Resorts

MGM Resorts International's Viva Las Office package is the only excuse you need to take your work on the road this winter.
The limited midweek three-night-plus luxury packages are currently available for stays at the five-star ARIA Resort & Casino and equally impressive Vdara Hotel & Spa on the Las Vegas Strip.
In addition to MGM Resorts' comprehensive Seven-Point Safety Plan to combat COVID-19, the iconic hospitality and entertainment company is nailing the basics for those looking to work remotely. For example, Viva Las Office packages include office-ready rooms outfitted with fast and secure Wi-Fi as well as a comfortable desk and chair.
The elevated remote working experience is available in three different tiers, including The Associate, The Manager and The Executive, with the latter offering guests the rare opportunity to conduct a meeting while receiving a poolside massage. All three levels include free parking and a Safety Amenity Travel Kit that comes equipped with a mask, hand sanitizer and a stylus pen.
Starting at $101 per night—not including daily resort fee and applicable taxes—The Associate features a Deluxe King room (ARIA) or Studio Room (Vdara); check-in as early as 8 a.m. and check-out as late as 6 p.m. at no extra charge; a $50 food and beverage credit for each night; $75 off Hop-On fare with semi-private jet service JSX and an Executive Assistant to help with reservations from poolside seating and massages to dinner.
Guests can also upgrade to The Manager package, which starts from $147 per night, to access a Fountain View (Vdara) or Strip View (ARIA) guestroom; a pair of private pool day passes; a poolside neck-and-shoulder massage for one and $100 off Hop-On fare with JSX. The Manager also includes an Executive Assistant, flexible check-in and check-out and $50 food and beverage credit per night.
For those looking to maximize their remote working experience in Sin City, The Executive package—starting from $278 per night—includes a City Corner Suite (ARIA and Vdara); a full-day cabana rental; poolside massage for one; $75 food and beverage credit per night and $125 off Hop-on fare with JSX in addition to the aforementioned flexible check-in and check-out and helpful Executive Assistant.
"We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience that combines work and play," Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts, said in a statement. "These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering."
Visit MGMResorts.com to learn more about the Viva Las Office package.
