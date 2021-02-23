World of Hyatt Provides Members More Rewarding Reasons To Break Away
World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them break away through the joy of travel. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the Bonus Journeys global promotion, this time providing members the opportunity to accelerate point earnings and earn a free night.
Taking a break has never been more important as more people look for ways to care for their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing in these challenging times. When members are ready to travel, World of Hyatt is ready to welcome them back – whether for a local getaway or luxurious stay to recenter; a new remote-work experience to break from routine; an adventurous trip to immerse in nature; or a restorative spa experience to relax and recharge.
“We’re hearing from members that they are feeling optimistic and hopeful about upcoming travel and many are planning trips,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Bonus Journeys rewards our global members for prioritizing wellbeing by taking a well-deserved break, while making it easier to earn points to further inspire future travel and enjoy things like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and dining.”
Break Away With Bonus Journeys – Registration Now Live
World of Hyatt members can register now through May 15, 2021, to earn valuable rewards for qualifying nights from March 1 through June 15, 2021. Nights do not have to be consecutive and can include stays across 1,000+ locations worldwide:
—All members can earn 2,000 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights during the Promotion Period at:
–Participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide across 19 brands such as Thompson Hotels, Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Destination Hotels, and Hyatt Regency.
–Participating MGM Resorts destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) hotels and Lindblad Expedition experiences.
—World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn 2,500 Bonus Points every two qualifying nights during the Promotion Period – which is an 500 extra Bonus Points!
—Plus, all members can earn up to one Free Night award at a Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel after their first ten qualifying nights during the Promotion Period.
Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. There is no maximum number of points members can earn during the Promotion Period, and members must register before their stay to qualify toward earning points and a free night.
To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.
More Rewarding Offers and Meaningful Experiences
When World of Hyatt members feel ready to take a break, they can find inspiration for their Bonus Journeys and future travel with these valuable offers:
—Hyatt Night In Package – Guests and members can take a break from routine and enjoy a unique stay with premium amenities, special savings on food and beverage offerings and parking, and exclusive signature experiences unique to each hotel with the Hyatt Night In package, available at nearly 70 participating properties across the Americas for stays through September 12, 2021. Members can combine this offer with Bonus Journeys.
—Work from Hyatt Package – Guests and members can transform a work-from-home routine into a memorable working vacation when choosing to Work from Hyatt – whether it be a local stay for the day or an extended work adventure. Members can combine this offer with Bonus Journeys.
—New Hotel 500 Bonus Point Offer – Members can explore new places and reward their spirit of adventure by earning 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world, such as El Capitan Hotel in Merced, California; Thompson San Antonio in Texas; or Hyatt House Portland / Beaverton in Oregon. Members can combine this offer with Bonus Journeys.
—Dine Local, Earn Triple Points – World of Hyatt members can continue treating themselves when dining close to home by earning triple points on eligible spend for dine-in, takeout or delivery (when not staying the night) at participating outlets at Hyatt hotels and resorts, now extended through June 15, 2021.
—World of Hyatt Credit Card – Members can earn Bonus Points even quicker through the World of Hyatt Credit Card, offering four Bonus Points on Hyatt stays and experiences, plus other valuable benefits like automatic Discoverist status, Bonus Points across different spend categories, and more free nights; plus other exclusive offers including:
–February Spend Offer – World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers can earn up to 5,000 Bonus Points on purchases over $1 between February 1 through February 28, 2021.
–New World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers who apply and are approved for the card will be able to take advantage of a new signup bonus and earn up to 60,000 Bonus Points.
Visit worldofhyatt.com for full details and terms conditions for each of these promotions.
Hyatt’s top priority for welcoming guests and colleagues to Hyatt properties is doing it with their safety and wellbeing in mind. Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety. Guests and members planning future travel will continue to have peace of mind and increased flexibility with Hyatt’s flexible cancellation policy, reduced elite status qualifications to help members achieve or maintain elite status this year, and extended loyalty benefits. Furthermore, as an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, all 19 Hyatt resorts in Latin America have arranged for complimentary on-property COVID-19 testing through May 31, 2021, for guests traveling to the U.S.
SOURCE: World of Hyatt press release.
