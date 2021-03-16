Wyndham Contest Winner to Receive Free Vacation, $5k Paycheck
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a new initiative looking to reward one hard-working person who wants a two-week vacation and a paycheck worth $5,000.
Wyndham’s Operation Out of Office (Operation OOO) is accepting nominations through April 6 for Americans with paid time off (PTO) who want to get a free vacation and some spending money for posting about their journey on social media.
To participate, travelers must submit a short essay of up to 100 words that offers a window into the nominee’s life and why they deserve a getaway. Anyone can submit a nomination through Wyndham’s official website.
Following the April 6 deadline, one lucky winner will receive 14 nights at the Wyndham properties of their choice, along with a $250 per day travel stipend and a complimentary upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership.
The company revealed travel dates are flexible and can be divided across multiple trips, but the winner must use all of the days by the December 31 deadline.
“Every year, millions of Americans leave PTO on the table as they immerse themselves in work, family and the hustle of daily life,” Wyndham executive vice president Lisa Checchio said. “Operation OOO is about recognizing those Americans and making the point that now, more than ever, we all need to carve out time to relax, recharge and get away. If it takes us paying someone to help get that message across, then that's money well spent.”
“Some jobs are hard. This isn't one of them. If you want to get paid to sit on the beach for two weeks, go for it. Always dreamed of seeing the sights along Route 66? Have at it. Looking to check Yellowstone off your bucket list? Do it,” Checchio continued. “This is about experiencing the joy that can only come from travel and knowing that wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do, Wyndham will be there to welcome you.”
In exchange for the once-in-a-lifetime adventures, the winner must share their travels on their favorite social media networks, providing inspiration for other vacation-ready tourists.
The initiative was developed due to a recent report from the United States Travel Association (USTA) that American workers left an average of 33 percent of their PTO on the table last year, despite working even longer hours.
