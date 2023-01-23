Wyndham Outlines 2022 Success, Highlights 2023 Goals
Donald Wood January 23, 2023
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts announced plans to continue its expansion in 2023 after a stellar 2022 that featured multiple milestones and accomplishments worldwide.
In addition to U.S. Travel estimating that domestic travel spending will increase more than eight percent in 2023, Wyndham’s business travel sector is expected to generate double-digit revenue growth compared to 2019.
In 2022, the hotel giant added new brands, entered new markets and attracted diverse hotel owners. Wyndham showed major growth in the extended stay market by growing its pipeline to 170 hotels and more than 21,000 rooms in only nine months.
The company also grew its presence in the all-inclusive space, adding 14 new resorts to its luxury Registry Collection Hotels brand, and nearly doubled the size of its upscale footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa with the acquisition of the Vienna House brand.
“Last year was an incredible year for the travel industry and for Wyndham,” Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti said. “Amid the backdrop of the industry’s continued recovery, hoteliers across the world turned to Wyndham and our brands to help them elevate their portfolios and drive their businesses forward.”
“Now, with consumer travel demand holding steadfast, anticipated tailwinds from continued infrastructure spend, and our iconic, trusted brands resonating with travelers like never before, Wyndham and its franchisees remain well positioned for success in 2023,” Ballotti continued.
Wyndham expanded 13 brands into a combined 22 new markets, with 22 of the company’s brands now having multi-country representation, bringing the total to approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 nations.
In addition, Wyndham launched an array of new initiatives last year to elevate the guest experience, including adding the Road Trip Planner (RTP) app, expanding Wyndham Rewards and becoming the first major hotel company to make available to all U.S. and Canadian franchisees an easy-to-use mobile tipping platform.
