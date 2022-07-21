Wyndham, Palladium Hotel Group Form Strategic Alliance
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Claudette Covey July 21, 2022
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group have entered into a long-term strategic alliance, which will add 14 TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts to the one-year-old Wyndham Registry Collection.
The partnership boosts Wyndham’s all-inclusive portfolio to 26 hotels.
The all-inclusive TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium properties, which are located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil, represent upward of 65,000 rooms. Currently, Wyndham Registry Collection features two hotels in its portfolio, Grand Riviera Residences Cancun and Bristol Panama.
“Expanding Registry Collection Hotels continues Wyndham’s global growth in the luxury space and grants more travelers access to new, preeminent experiences in some of the most remarkable destinations,” said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
“These unique, all-inclusive hotels are designed to ensure that guests – whether redeeming Wyndham Rewards points or booking directly – will enjoy an elevated vacation."
For its part, Palladium Hotel Group will be able to capitalize on Wyndham’s formidable distribution channel, and the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program, which includes 94 million members.
“This agreement with a hotel company that has one of the greatest distribution capabilities in the United States is a great pairing for us,” said Palladium Hotel Group CEO Jesus Sobrino. “This alliance is part of our commitment to the American market due to its proximity and great air connectivity with the Caribbean destinations where we operate."
“We are also very pleased to add synergies between our Palladium Rewards program and Wyndham Rewards, recognized as one of the top loyalty programs in the industry," Sobrino added. “As a hotel management company, thanks to this agreement, we improve our value proposition to owners, as we add to it a great know-how and experience of operating all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean.”
Effective July 21, 2022, the first four Palladium Hotel Group properties to join Registry Collection are Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium White Sands and TRS Yucatan – all of which are located in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
“Wyndham Rewards members will be able to book these four properties now, and soon 11 more beautiful properties that we are adding to our portfolio,” said Gustavo Viescas, senior vice president LATAMC at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
A 15th property, the Dominican Fiesta Hotel Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic is scheduled to join Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
The resorts will maintain their current names, with the “A Registry Collection Hotel” tagline. The properties’ operations will remain in the hands of Palladium Hotel Group, Sobrino said, as will sales and marketing functions.
Other resorts scheduled to join the Registry Collection in August and September 2022, include Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Costa Mujeres, Mexico; Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico; Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel on Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; TRS Cap Cana Hotel, Punta Cana; Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Grand Palladium Imbassai Resort & Spa in Imbassai, Brazil.
