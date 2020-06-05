Wynn Las Vegas Reopens With New Health, Safety Protocols
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood June 05, 2020
Wynn Las Vegas reopened to the public Thursday as part of phase two of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan.
The five-star hotel brought luxury back to the Las Vegas Strip, but also a plethora of new health and safety protocols designed to keep travelers arriving at the resort and the employees working on-site protected.
The new coronavirus-related precautions include thermal temperature scans at all entrances, mandatory face coverings for employees and guests, almost 300 hand sanitizer stations and extensive social distancing regulations in all gaming and dining areas.
Officials from Wynn Las Vegas revealed that many resort amenities have reopened to the public with enhanced cleaning practices, including both Wynn and Encore hotel towers, two 24-hour casinos, all restaurants and eateries, pools, the 18-hole golf course, beauty salons and fitness centers.
To entice traveler back to Sin City, Wynn Las Vegas has created a range of exclusive vacation packages that offer guests the very best of the resort’s glamour, luxury and excitement.
Despite the closures of the property and its attractions due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wynn continued to pay and offer benefits to its 15,000 employees, including salaried, hourly and part-time workers.
