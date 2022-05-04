Last updated: 01:07 PM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Wynn Las Vegas Rolls Out New Luxury Accommodations

Rich Thomaselli May 04, 2022

Wynn
The Wynn Las Vegas is redesigning nearly all of its rooms and suites, including its bedrooms. (Photo by Wynn Resorts)

Wynn Las Vegas and its neighboring hotel, Wynn Tower Suites, are in the midst of a construction project that will transform more than 2,600 rooms, suites, lobbies and corridors.

The Wynn called it “the most extensive design evolution ever made.

“Wynn sets the standard for luxury experiences and unparalleled service by continuously evolving to meet and exceed the needs of our guests,” Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a statement. “Our thoughtful and intuitive new room design provides a more integrated in-room experience, giving guests greater control and choice over how they wish their room to function as they relax, enjoy, work, and entertain during their stay.”

Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development, is the point man for the redesign.

“As guests’ needs and tastes evolve, we are constantly advancing details that not only meet but exceed their discerning tastes,” Lenahan said. “Our redesigned rooms are equal parts warm and dramatic, intimate and sophisticated. The guest rooms are meant to be your personal space while we are hosting you and are designed to be a respite, an exhale at the end of your day.”

New furniture, fixtures, lighting and artwork – all exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas – were either custom designed by Lenahan or commissioned from a diverse collective of global master artisans. Focal points include a dramatic four poster canopy bed exclusive to the Wynn Tower Suites, a collection of commissioned artworks consisting of refined, modern pieces, as well as a lighting design created to enhance the ambient experience both day and night.

The project is expected to be completed by June of this year.

