Xcaret Park and Hotel Xcaret Mexico to Reopen on June 15
Hotel Xcaret Mexico Lauren Bowman May 22, 2020
Grupo Xcaret plans to reopen Xcaret Park and Hotel Xcaret Mexico on June 15 in the first phase of its reopening, while implementing over 1,300 specific health and safety measures.
Developed in accordance with national and international organizations, 360 Xafety is Grupo Xcaret’s manual on how they will proceed with the phased reopening of the properties to ensure the well-being of employees, guests, visitors and suppliers who frequent the properties.
“People are at the center of Grupo Xcaret’s business model, and safeguarding their safety is one of the main pillars that support our enhanced safety reopening protocols. We are aware of the challenges that the tourism industry faces in regaining travelers trust and believe that the first step is being completely transparent about the measures we are taking to protect them,” said Miguel Quintana, CEO of Grupo Xcaret, in a statement. “To this end, our open-access protocols will be available on our website, not only for potential visitors but for other tourism providers that can use them as guidelines in creating or adapting their own,” he added.
Grupo Xcaret serves as a member of the Board of Affiliates of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and on a specialized task force compiled by the Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA) who’s purpose is to help build reopening guidelines.
And because safety and sustainability are of such importance to the group, all cleaning and disinfecting products are not only biodegradable, but they also meet the criteria set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Some protocols guests will notice upon their return to the properties are:
—Occupancy will be limited to 50 percent capacity at Xcaret Park, Hotel Xcaret Mexico and transportation services.
—Noninvasive temperatures checks.
—Use of face masks encouraged for all resort guests and visitors.
—Sanitization of high contact surfaces.
—Cleaning of guest rooms twice a day.
—Transforming all self-service buffet stations into assisted food places.
The next phase of Grupo Xcaret’s reopening is expected to be July 1 with the reintroduction of its other parks and tours. The organization is closely following government regulations and recommendations.
