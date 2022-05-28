Above-Average 2022 Hurricane Season Could Impact Travelers
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli May 28, 2022
Here it comes.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 begins Wednesday, June 1 and runs through November. But will above-average hurricane activity, as predicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) earlier this week, have an impact on what is expected to be an above-average summer travel season?
Depends on how you define ‘impact.’
Travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth.com says an uptick in tropical weather shouldn't cause a major impact for summer travelers in terms of cancelling plans. But changing plans could come into play.
Squaremouth said that the reopening of European countries after two years of the pandemic could make travel to Italy, England and other nations in Europe even more attractive.
“Caribbean destinations most prone to summer hurricanes will see less travelers this summer than over the past two years,” said Squaremouth, a bit of a surprising estimation given that travel experts are also predicting a surge in pent-up demand as more tourists get out and about this summer
The NOAA is predicting a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.
For the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 miles per hour or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher).
“Early preparation and understanding your risk is key to being hurricane resilient and climate-ready,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement. “Throughout the hurricane season, NOAA experts will work around-the-clock to provide early and accurate forecasts and warnings that communities in the path of storms can depend on to stay informed.”
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS