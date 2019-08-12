All Flights Canceled at Hong Kong Airport Due to Protests
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 12, 2019
Officials from Hong Kong International Airport have announced the cancellation of all remaining flights Monday after anti-government protesters filled the facilities terminals.
According to ABCNews.com, travelers scheduled to fly through the Hong Kong airport Monday are now being advised by authorities to avoid the facility as all check-in services for departure flights have been suspended.
A Hong Kong airport spokesperson said that besides the few early-morning flights which completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that were already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights were canceled.
Monday’s protests were the fourth-straight day that activists occupied one of the world's busiest airports, which continue to cause delays and cancellations. Many of the protestors at the airport wore eye patches to support a woman reportedly attacked by police Sunday.
As a result of the continued protests, the United States Department of State updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong last week to warn American citizens about potentially dangerous clashes between protestors and the local government.
The State Department’s Level 2 warning tells Americans to exercise increased caution when visiting Hong Kong due to civil unrest and organized protests that have taken place there since June.
For more information on Hong Kong
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS