All Flights Canceled at Hong Kong Airport Due to Protests

Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 12, 2019

Hong Kong, International, Airport
PHOTO: Hong Kong International Airport. (photo via Pavliha / E+)

Officials from Hong Kong International Airport have announced the cancellation of all remaining flights Monday after anti-government protesters filled the facilities terminals.

According to ABCNews.com, travelers scheduled to fly through the Hong Kong airport Monday are now being advised by authorities to avoid the facility as all check-in services for departure flights have been suspended.

A Hong Kong airport spokesperson said that besides the few early-morning flights which completed the check-in process and the arrival flights that were already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights were canceled.

Monday’s protests were the fourth-straight day that activists occupied one of the world's busiest airports, which continue to cause delays and cancellations. Many of the protestors at the airport wore eye patches to support a woman reportedly attacked by police Sunday.

As a result of the continued protests, the United States Department of State updated its travel advisory for Hong Kong last week to warn American citizens about potentially dangerous clashes between protestors and the local government.

The State Department’s Level 2 warning tells Americans to exercise increased caution when visiting Hong Kong due to civil unrest and organized protests that have taken place there since June.

