Americans Want Travel and Experiences Over Physical Gifts for Holidays
Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 09, 2022
A new study found that most Americans (77 percent) would rather receive experiences over physical gifts this holiday season.
According to new data from GetYourGuide, 52 percent of respondents are planning to travel for the holidays this year, up from the 48 percent who said they would hit the road in 2021. When it comes to experiences, 63 percent said they would most enjoy receiving surprise travel.
Other activities respondents preferred to receive for the holidays include tickets to a concert or show (50 percent), skiing, boating or hiking (43 percent), a food tour or cooking class (36 percent), wine or beer tasting (31 percent) and a trip to the museum (29 percent).
Overall, 96 percent of Americans said they would gladly take any of these experiences.
“The most wonderful time of the year is upon us once again, when we can look forward to spending time with friends and family — as soon as we find the right gift, book the right flight or prepare the right dinner menu,” GetYourGuide’s Caroline Berger said.
“Perhaps as we prepare to enjoy more time with loved ones this holiday season, the best gift to unwrap isn't a box, but an unforgettable experience to share and create long-lasting memories,” Berger continued.
Another 87 percent of respondents said family members were the hardest to shop for, especially their parents (36 percent), partner or spouse (29 percent) and siblings (14 percent). The study found that women (34 percent) are more likely to say their partner or spouse is the hardest person to shop for than men (24 percent).
Data also revealed that only 30 percent of Americans had booked their holiday travel to date, significantly decreasing from the 58 percent who booked early last year. Of those who have not booked anything, 32 percent still plan to book holiday travel.
Americans also hope to spend less on their holiday travels in 2022, with 42 percent spending or planning to spend under $500 on their holiday-related travel plans as opposed to 32 percent last year.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS