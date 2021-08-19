Bahamas To Require That All Cruise Passengers Be COVID-19 Vaccinated
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti August 19, 2021
The Bahamas today issued an emergency order that will prohibit cruise ships from entering any Bahamian port if they carry passengers who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on board.
The rule even extends to private islands, such as Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay, Disney’s Castaway Cay, Carnival’s Half Moon Cay, Princess’ Princess Cays, MSC’s Ocean Cay and Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay.
The new order, which was signed by Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and posted to the Bahamas Customs & Excise Department website today, is set to take effect on September 3 and remain in place through at least November 1.
Prior to entering port, each cruise vessel’s captain will be required to transmit a "crew and passenger manifest" that includes the vaccination status of everyone on board for review by the Port Medical Officer.
Children under the age of 12 (making them ineligible to receive vaccines) and potential passengers with a valid medical reason to remain unvaccinated are exempt from the new rule. There are also provisions to waive the requirement if a cruise ship needs to dock in emergency circumstances.
Neither do the terms of the order apply to a ship’s crew, contractors and any “non-revenue passengers”, consistent with the protocol that was previously agreed upon by the Bahamian government and cruise lines, USA Today reported.
Upon arriving in the Bahamas, cruise passengers are also subject to any testing requirements imposed by their cruise line and approved by the "Competent Authority".
Sponsored Content
For more information on Bahamas
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS