Belize To Require Visitors To Purchase COVID Travel Insurance
Impacting Travel Bruce Parkinson January 14, 2022
Effective February 15, all visitors to Belize will be required to apply for and purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance, a mandatory policy designed to help protect travellers against medical and non-medical expenses if they test positive for COVID-19 during their stay.
The cost of the policy is $18 USD and provides coverage for up to $50,000 USD in medical expenses related to treatment of COVID-19 for a period of 21 days.
This insurance plan will come online under the country’s public health regulations and provide cover for lodging expenses due to quarantine up to $2,000 USD (max $300/day USD).
Travellers will also be covered for emergency assistance services such as air evacuation and emergency expenses related to pre-existing conditions. Furthermore, it covers trip cancellations and expenses incurred by COVID-19 positive travelers for extended stays.
More Belize Entry Information:
-- It is recommended that travellers purchase the Belize Travel Health Insurance prior to their travel to Belize; however, purchases can be made upon arrival at the Philip Goldson International Airport or at Belize’s land borders.
-- Visitors must purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance and are required to complete the Customs and Immigration form that is provided on all flights to Belize.
-- Exempted from this mandatory insurance are Belizean nationals, permanent residents and travellers with QRP or Long Stay status and flight crews.
-- All international tourists must book accommodations at a Gold Standard property and present confirmation at immigration.
In addition, all travellers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, entering Belize through Philip Goldson International Airport from other countries will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test.
If no test is presented, a COVID-19 test will be administered at the airport for a fee of USD $50 per passenger. Children under the age of 5 years will not be required to present a negative test.
In the past year, Belize has implemented several traveller protocols, including the Tourism Gold Standard Program and Travel Belize app, which enables travellers to seamlessly plan their vacation with certified hotels and tour operators (an entry requirement).
