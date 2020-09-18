Border Restrictions Extended Between US and Canada, Mexico
September 18, 2020
Bans on non-essential travel across international borders between both the U.S. and Canada and the U.S. and Mexico are being extended for yet another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, particularly within the United States.
Said restrictions were first implemented back in March and have been renewed monthly ever since, with the most recent expiration date set for September 21. Instead, it turns out that leisure travelers will need to wait through October 21, at the earliest, if they’re hoping to cross into Canada or Mexico.
Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, confirmed in a statement today: “Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the temporary restriction of all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border until October 21, 2020.”
Similarly, Mexico’s Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) (a.k.a. Ministry of Foreign Relations) disclosed today that the U.S.’ southern neighbor had requested an extension of the current travel ban for another 30 days, Riviera Maya News reported.
“After reviewing the development of the spread of #COVID19, Mexico proposed to the United States the extension, for one more month, of the restrictions on non-essential land transit on their common border,” the SRE revealed. “The restrictions will remain in the same terms as they have been developed since their implementation, on March 21."
As before, these restrictions should not impact trade routes or supply lines, so that commerce continues as usual between the North American nations. Other reasons for crossing the border that are considered essential services, such as labor and healthcare considerations, may qualify for exemption.
Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de #COVID19, Mexico planteó a Los Estados Unidos la extensión, por un mes más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común.— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) September 17, 2020
The news comes days after the U.S. State Department downgraded its travel advisory for Mexico from a Level 4 “do not travel” to a Level 3 “reconsider travel,” per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The updated advisory encourages Americans traveling south of the border to “Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime and kidnapping,” in addition to somewhat diminished COVID-19 concerns.
As the Washington Post pointed out, U.S. travelers continue to be allowed to fly into some popular areas of Mexico without any mandated quarantine or testing, but are health- and temperature-checked upon arrival at airports and required to adhere to local health and safety precautionary measures.
