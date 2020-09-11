US State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff September 11, 2020
The US Star Department has changed the Mexico travel advisory from a Level 4 “do not travel” to a Level 3 “reconsider travel” per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The advisory now says: “Reconsider travel to Mexico due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.”
Stay-at-home orders have been lifted for some parts of the country and they have resumed transportation and business operations.
The State Department also provides advice to those who decide to travel to Mexico, advising travelers to exercise increased caution due to crime.
Additionally, the department recommends keeping family and friends advised of your whereabouts, using toll roads when possible while driving and using caution when visiting local bars, nightclubs, restaurants and casinos.
