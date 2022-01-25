Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Tue January 25 2022

CDC and State Department Raise Travel Advisory to Several Popular Destinations

Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 25, 2022

Coronavirus travel restrictions
Coronavirus travel restrictions. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/shaunl)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department now recommend against travel to 15 countries and territories due to a rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to Reuters.com, CDC officials elevated the agency’s warning level for Americans to “Level Four: Very High” and is advising against travel to Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadalupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Monday, the State Department also changed its warning level for 14 of the 15 destinations impacted by the CDC updates, switching the countries and territories to “Level Four: Do Not Travel.”

The updates bring the total number of destinations the CDC says Americans shouldn’t visit about 115 countries and territories, while the State Department warning includes around 140 countries, including several for non-COVID concerns.

The U.S. government has advised against travel to more than 50 destinations since December due to concerns stemming from the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In addition to the changes to Level 4, the CDC elevated 10 countries and territories to “Level Three: High,” which recommends unvaccinated Americans avoid non-essential travel to Japan, India, Congo, Guatemala, Mali, Kyrgyzstan, Senegal and more.

In December, the CDC elevated its travel warning for the cruise industry from Level 3 to Level 4, advising people to avoid traveling by cruise ship regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The WTTC attacked the changes and demanded the government stop singling out the cruise industry.

