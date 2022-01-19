CDC Updates Travel Advisories for Over 40 Worldwide Destinations
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it had added 22 countries and territories to its travel advisory lists due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world.
According to Reuters.com, the CDC revealed that it had lowered its travel recommendations to “Level Four: Very High” and told Americans to avoid travel to several popular destinations impacted by the Omicron surge.
The countries and territories the CDC added to the Level 4 list include Albania, Argentina, Australia, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Bolivia, Egypt, Israel, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay and more.
In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at “Level 4,” the agency’s highest warning level.
The CDC also revealed on Tuesday it had added another 20 countries to the “Level 3: High” warning level, including Costa Rica, Cuba, Jamaica, Kuwait and Uganda. The government agency recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.
Last month, the CDC updated Jamaica from a Level 3 designation to a Level 2 designation, but the agency raised the level again this week. In the same report, the CDC warned Americans that travel to Malta, Moldova and Sweden now carries a ‘Level 4: Very High’ risk designation.
At the end of December, the CDC also elevated its travel warning for cruise ships from Level 3 to Level 4. The warning advises people to avoid traveling by cruise ship regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status and comes on the heels of a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.
