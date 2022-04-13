Last updated: 03:36 PM ET, Wed April 13 2022

CDC Changing How It Updates Travel Health Notice System

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff April 13, 2022

Woman, airport, flight, departures, gate, terminal, mask, suitcase, luggage, baggage, COVID-19, pandemic
Young woman heading toward her departure gate at the airport and wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (photo via iStock/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced two travel-related COVID-19 updates. The organization announced it is leaving the mask mandate in place for at least 15 days due to an uptick in cases due to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant and an overhaul of its Travel Health Notice System.

The Mask Order will now stay in effect through May 3, 2022.

In addition to the mask mandate extension, the CDC said it would be changing the way it updates its Travel Health Notice system for international destinations. The new system will help the public better gauge risk in a certain location.

Level 4 destination will now be reserved for special circumstances in a destination, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, or healthcare infrastructure collapse.

Levels 3, 2, and 1 will continue to be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts. The new level system will be effective through April 18, 2022.

This new configuration will allow travelers to and others to best assess health threats around the world and take steps to protect themselves before during, and after travel.

The CDC will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels, in our communities, nationally, and abroad to provide the most up-to-date guidance to keep travelers safe and healthy.

