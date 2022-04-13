CDC Changing How It Updates Travel Health Notice System
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff April 13, 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced two travel-related COVID-19 updates. The organization announced it is leaving the mask mandate in place for at least 15 days due to an uptick in cases due to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant and an overhaul of its Travel Health Notice System.
The Mask Order will now stay in effect through May 3, 2022.
In addition to the mask mandate extension, the CDC said it would be changing the way it updates its Travel Health Notice system for international destinations. The new system will help the public better gauge risk in a certain location.
Level 4 destination will now be reserved for special circumstances in a destination, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern, or healthcare infrastructure collapse.
Levels 3, 2, and 1 will continue to be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts. The new level system will be effective through April 18, 2022.
This new configuration will allow travelers to and others to best assess health threats around the world and take steps to protect themselves before during, and after travel.
The CDC will continue to monitor COVID-19 levels, in our communities, nationally, and abroad to provide the most up-to-date guidance to keep travelers safe and healthy.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS