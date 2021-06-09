CDC Eases Travel Recommendations for Over 110 Countries, Territories
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 09, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has eased travel recommendations for more than 110 countries and territories.
According to Reuters.com, the CDC’s updated international travel ratings lowered 61 nations from the highest Level 4 to Level 3, which recommends fully vaccinated tourists be allowed to visit while still being cautious.
Some of the countries now listed at Level 3 include France, Ecuador, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Honduras, Hungary and Italy. Japan was also added to the list ahead of the Olympics.
Another 50 countries and territories received a new Level 1 or level 2 rating, including Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Iceland, Belize and Albania.
The U.S. State Department also eased its ratings on 85 countries and territories, but noted that not all recommendations were revised due to “flight availability, restrictions on U.S. citizen entry and impediments to obtaining COVID test results within three calendar days.”
The State Department also included Japan on its revised travel rating list, setting the stage for vaccinated athletes to partake in the Tokyo Olympics, which are expected to begin on July 23. Foreign spectators have been banned from the Games.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other health officials were reportedly preparing to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers, including those from America.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS