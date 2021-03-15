Vaccinated Americans Are Ready To Travel
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 15, 2021
There are a lot of vaccinated travelers in the U.S.—and they are ready and eager to travel.
A new study from Travel Leaders found that 85 percent said they have already been vaccinated or planned to get vaccinated when eligible.
One in three respondents had already booked their next vacation, and 62 percent are planning to take their next vacation this year. Sixty-two percent also said that, if a country required visitors to be vaccinated in order to enter, they would be more likely to visit.
“This data is interesting because it suggests travel is a big factor in motivating many people, particularly seniors, who are the most at risk of serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19, to get vaccinated,” said John Lovell, president of Travel Leaders Group. “Compare this traveler population, with a 44 percent already-vaccinated rate, to the general population, where only one in seven have already been vaccinated.”
Travelers are ready to get out and see the world again. Of those surveyed, 32 percent of clients have already booked their next vacation and 24 percent are planning their next vacation.
Significantly, respondents who were already vaccinated were 20 percent more likely to have already booked their next vacation.
Three-quarters of respondents are planning to travel in the near future. Thirty-four percent said that they are planning to take their vacation this spring and summer, an additional 23 percent are planning to travel this fall. Five percent are planning travel for the holidays.
The vacations that travelers have in mind appear to be visiting new and adventurous places. Forty-four percent said “exploring new places” is what they miss most about traveling. Twenty-five percent said “getting away from it all.”
“As the vaccine rollout continues, we are seeing more Americans planning and booking their vacations for this year,” said Roger E. Block, president of Travel Leaders Network. “Our travel advisors tell us that many of their clients are ready to travel, but they still have concerns about minimizing risks and following COVID-19 safety protocols. We believe our ‘Book with Confidence’ program is helping those advisors guide their clients in making comfortable choices about where, when and how to travel.”
Travel Leaders Network has made it easy for advisors to keep abreast of the latest, in-depth health and safety protocols through its Book with Confidence program.
“At times like these, the value of booking with a travel advisor becomes increasingly apparent,” continued Block. “Booking with a travel advisor is the best possible strategy to navigate the new world of travel.”
