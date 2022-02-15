CDC Now Labels Around 140 Countries, Territories as High Travel Risk
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six destinations to its “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 travel recommendations list.
According to Reuters.com, the CDC is advising American citizens to avoid travel to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, French Polynesia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and South Korea, regardless of vaccination status.
The U.S. government agency said if tourists must visit the nations added to the Level 4 warning list, they should be fully vaccinated before travel. The CDC now lists around 140 countries and territories at its highest warning level due to the Omicron variant still being prevalent worldwide.
CDC officials are also advising against non-essential travel for unvaccinated Americans to over 50 countries and territories the agency has added to its “Level 3: High” COVID-19 travel recommendations list.
On Monday, the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” for several destinations, including Azerbaijan, Indonesia and South Korea.
Earlier this month, officials in the aviation industry are asked the U.S. government to drop pre-departure coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers arriving in America.
Despite the airline industries’ best efforts, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Yahoo Finance the agency is optimistic COVID-19 cases will continue to decline, but will maintain current protocols due to the virus’ uncertainty.
In addition, the CDC announced new optional guidance for the cruise industry last week, with companies having until February 18 to opt into or out of the optional program, which replaced the Conditional Sailing Order that expired on January 15.
