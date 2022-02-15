Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Tue February 15 2022

CDC Now Labels Around 140 Countries, Territories as High Travel Risk

Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 15, 2022

A view of Global Entry kiosks through a long line at Dallas Fort Worth airport
A view of Global Entry kiosks through a long line at Dallas Fort Worth airport. (photo by Codie Liermann)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six destinations to its “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 travel recommendations list.

According to Reuters.com, the CDC is advising American citizens to avoid travel to Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, French Polynesia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and South Korea, regardless of vaccination status.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Man holding passport

Global Rescue Traveler Sentiment and Safety Survey Highlights...

Universal Orlando Parks, Universal Orlando, Universal Orlando Resorts

Universal Orlando Eliminates Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Guests

Old Town, waterfront, docks, Stockholm, Sweden, flag

Sweden, Norway and Denmark Have Ditched COVID-19 Restrictions

Coronavirus travel restrictions sign.

CDC Not Ready to Lift Testing Protocols for International Travel

The U.S. government agency said if tourists must visit the nations added to the Level 4 warning list, they should be fully vaccinated before travel. The CDC now lists around 140 countries and territories at its highest warning level due to the Omicron variant still being prevalent worldwide.

CDC officials are also advising against non-essential travel for unvaccinated Americans to over 50 countries and territories the agency has added to its “Level 3: High” COVID-19 travel recommendations list.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department also raised its travel advisory rating to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” for several destinations, including Azerbaijan, Indonesia and South Korea.

Earlier this month, officials in the aviation industry are asked the U.S. government to drop pre-departure coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated international passengers arriving in America.

Despite the airline industries’ best efforts, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Yahoo Finance the agency is optimistic COVID-19 cases will continue to decline, but will maintain current protocols due to the virus’ uncertainty.

In addition, the CDC announced new optional guidance for the cruise industry last week, with companies having until February 18 to opt into or out of the optional program, which replaced the Conditional Sailing Order that expired on January 15.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Coronavirus travel restrictions sign.

CDC Not Ready to Lift Testing Protocols for International Travel

European Nations, Other Countries Relax Travel Restrictions

CDC’s Level 4 Travel Advisory List Now at Over 130 Countries

Countries That Have Recently Changed Entry Requirements

Australia Sets Reopening Date for Vaccinated International Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS