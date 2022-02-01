CDC, State Department Update Travel Advisory Lists
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have both updated their travel advisory lists due to an increased number of coronavirus cases around the world.
The CDC website announced several destinations were added to its “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” warning list, which tells travelers to avoid visiting the locations even if fully vaccinated.
The countries and territories added to Level 4 on Monday include Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore and the Philippines.
The State Department also spent the last day of January updating its travel advisory list, adding 12 destinations to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” and moving 12 countries and territories to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel.”
The locations added to Level 4 include Anguilla, Belarus, Brazil, Ecuador, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines and Singapore.
As for the updated Leve 3 list, the destinations added include Bhutan, Brunei, Chile, Comoros, French Polynesia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Liberia, Nepal, Oman and The Gambia.
Last week, the CDC and State Department updated their travel advisories and recommended against travel to 15 countries and territories, including Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadalupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In Mexico, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates issued a special security alert for American citizens traveling to Quintana Roo following the fatal shooting of two Canadian tourists at a five-star hotel in the Playa del Carmen area and the murder of a beachfront bar manager last month.
