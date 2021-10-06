CDC Offers New Winter Holiday Travel Guidance After Confusion
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 06, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated recommendations for unvaccinated Americans ahead of the upcoming winter holiday travel period.
According to the CDC’s official website, the government agency suggests those who have not received an approved COVID-19 vaccination should avoid domestic travel until they’ve received a full inoculation.
If unvaccinated Americans must travel, the CDC said they should get tested before their trip, wear a mask at almost all times, avoid crowds, social distance, take another test after returning home and quarantine for seven days.
The CDC continues to suggest fully vaccinated Americans can travel safely within the U.S., but they are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded areas and if they come into contact with unvaccinated people. Vaccinated tourists don’t need to get tested before or after travel.
Earlier this week, the CDC issued a new set of instructions for safely celebrating the upcoming holiday season, but quickly removed them from the website, according to KOMONews.com.
The now-removed webpage provided guidance about how people should celebrate the upcoming holidays with their friends and families. The agency suggested American families hold virtual holiday celebrations or have socially distanced celebrations outdoors.
A CDC spokesperson said the guidance was removed due to its outdated nature.
“The guidance on that page was outdated holiday guidance,” the spokesperson told Fox New York. “The page had a technical update on Friday, but doesn’t reflect the CDC’s guidance ahead of this upcoming holiday season.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci also made comments about the winter holiday travel period that caused confusion, an issue he addressed earlier this week on CNN.
“I also said something over the weekend that was taken completely out of context. I was asked what could we predict for this winter, for like December and Christmas,” Fauci told CNN. “I said we don’t know because we’ve seen slopes that went down and then came back up.”
“I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people, who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci continued. “The way all of the other disinformation goes around, you say something talking about a landmark of a time, and it gets misinterpreted that I’m saying you can’t spend family Christmas time, which is nonsense. You can.”
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS