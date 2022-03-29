CDC, State Department Issue Varying Travel Advisory Updates
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 29, 2022
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have issued updates to their travel advisory lists.
For the CDC, the agency did not add any destinations to its Level 4: Very High category in its latest update, a positive sign for the return of international travel. Since the decline of Omicron coronavirus cases, the number of destinations at Level 4 has dropped from its peak of 140 to 115.
While the number of destinations the CDC advises against travel to has declined, popular tourism hotspots remain at Level 4, including Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Peru, Spain and the United Kingdom.
The CDC dropped several destinations from Level 3 to Level 2 on Monday, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, the Philippines and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The government agency also dropped its warning to Level 1 for travel to India.
As for the State Department, several popular tourism locations were listed at Level 3 due to concerns about crime rates and coronavirus. In Jamaica, the government warns of widespread crime, including sexual assaults that “occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.”
In the Bahamas, the State Department said “violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault occur, but generally not in tourist areas,” while the agency advises against tourists using “independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.”
The government also noted that travelers should reconsider travel due to “crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.”
Earlier this month, the CDC lowered the COVID-19 travel health notice for cruise ships to Level 2, which is a “moderate” risk. The agency continues to urge cruise passengers to get recommended coronavirus vaccines.
