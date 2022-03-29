Last updated: 09:23 AM ET, Tue March 29 2022

CDC, State Department Issue Varying Travel Advisory Updates

Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 29, 2022

Family at airport check-in desk.
Family at airport check-in desk. (photo via jacoblund / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have issued updates to their travel advisory lists.

For the CDC, the agency did not add any destinations to its Level 4: Very High category in its latest update, a positive sign for the return of international travel. Since the decline of Omicron coronavirus cases, the number of destinations at Level 4 has dropped from its peak of 140 to 115.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Wearing a mask while traveling at the airport

State Attorneys General Call for End of Transportation Mask...

The Spanish flag flying in front of a building in Madrid.

Spain Scraps Testing, Isolation Laws for Suspected COVID-19 Cases

United Boeing 777

United Airlines Unvaccinated Employees Welcomed Back to Work

Songkran Festival, thailand, festival

Thailand Shares Timeline for Fully Removing Travel Restrictions

While the number of destinations the CDC advises against travel to has declined, popular tourism hotspots remain at Level 4, including Aruba, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Greece, Italy, Peru, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The CDC dropped several destinations from Level 3 to Level 2 on Monday, including the Bahamas, Jamaica, the Philippines and Saint Kitts and Nevis. The government agency also dropped its warning to Level 1 for travel to India.

As for the State Department, several popular tourism locations were listed at Level 3 due to concerns about crime rates and coronavirus. In Jamaica, the government warns of widespread crime, including sexual assaults that “occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.”

In the Bahamas, the State Department said “violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault occur, but generally not in tourist areas,” while the agency advises against tourists using “independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands.”

The government also noted that travelers should reconsider travel due to “crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.”

Earlier this month, the CDC lowered the COVID-19 travel health notice for cruise ships to Level 2, which is a “moderate” risk. The agency continues to urge cruise passengers to get recommended coronavirus vaccines.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States, Bahamas

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Beach in Dubai. Panoramic view. (photo via Marrfa / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

12 Key Travel Advisories Announced in March

Cancun Airport Temporarily Evacuated After Reported Blast

Rising Gas Prices Could Affect Summer Drive Travel

Mexican Caribbean Destinations Adding Sargassum Barriers in April

US Travel Wants White House to Phase Out Pandemic-Era Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS