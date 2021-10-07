Chile to Drop Quarantine Requirements, Update COVID Protocols
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 07, 2021
After welcoming international travelers again on October 1, the Chilean government announced changes to its Protected Borders Plan.
As a result of the “very low” COVID-19 infection rates reported over the last week, officials in Chile revealed the five-day isolation period previously announced is no longer mandatory for fully vaccinated travelers who provide a negative coronavirus test, starting on November 1.
International tourists can enter the country through dedicated airports in Santiago, Iquique and Antofagasta. To enter the country, visitors must provide a negative test result, fill out the country’s “Travelers’ Affidavit” and show proof of travel insurance.
For those visiting before November 1, they will be required to complete the full five-day isolation period announced in September or temporarily isolate until receiving a negative COVID test in Chile.
In both cases, travelers will also have to present proof of an approved vaccination.
Regardless of the coronavirus-related protocol changes, all tourists arriving in the country must still comply with the traveler’s follow-up process, which is done over a period of 14 days and consists of daily self-reporting of health status, current location and testing via email.
